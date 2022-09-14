A brief clip of Brendan Fraser in The Whale has been leaked online following the actor’s win at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Fraser stars as Charlie in The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s new film about an overweight recluse trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

It’s a role that has the star poised for Oscar glory next year, with Fraser attracting near-universal acclaim for his performance.

Particularly for longtime fans of the actor, The Whale is the crescendo of a slow and steady comeback, following appearances in Doom Patrol and No Sudden Move. Now, a sneak peek at the movie has leaked.

First clip of Brendan Fraser in The Whale leaks online

Fraser was recently honored for his performance in The Whale with the TIFF Tribute Award, considered to be a major accolade in the lead-up to the Oscars.

Before he took to the stage, the ceremony showed a montage of clips from his films – including The Whale.

Shared by Variety’s Clayton Davis on TikTok, in a video that now appears to have been deleted from his page, it shows Fraser in the audience “watching his lifetime of work alongside Michelle Yeoh.”

The camera then pans to the screen, where you can see a brief, emotional scene between Fraser’s Charlie and Sink’s Ellie. “Look at me. Who would want me to be a part of their life?” his character says.

Fraser was cast in The Whale after a 10-year search by Aronofsky. “I spent a lot of time meeting and thinking about lots of different actors. People were also coming to me and suggesting different actors. But, [the choices] just didn’t get me out of bed in the morning to make it,” he told Deadline.

When he met The Mummy star, he instantly felt he “could pull it off… it was just a gut feeling.”

The Whale is due for release on December 9, 202