A new Mummy movie is in the works, but there’s a catch

A new movie in the The Mummy franchise is reportedly in development — but if it’s true, fans may be disappointed.

Brendan Fraser’s Oscar win reignited demand for a fourth Mummy film, with fans hoping to catch up with Rick O’Connell and Evelyn O’Connell (preferably portrayed by Rachel Weisz, who was replaced by Maria Bello in Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) for one final adventure.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that’s happening any time soon. Instead, according to insider DanielRPK, a prequel is in the works at Universal Pictures.

Wes Tooke, who wrote Colony and Midway, is said to be developing the script, but it’s unclear who’d direct or star in the movie.

Believe it or not, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor wasn’t supposed to be the last of Fraser and co’s Mummy outings. A sequel had already been green-lit, but it was canceled in 2012 in favor of a reboot.

That movie is now infamous: 2017’s The Mummy, arguably Tom Cruise’s biggest turkey that tried and failed to launch the “Dark Universe.”

The series has remained in limbo ever since, but Fraser and director Stephen Sommers (who served only as a producer on the third entry) have expressed interest in returning for another movie.

“It’s kind of an open-ended question for some time now. I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job,” Fraser told Deadline, adding in a separate interview with Variety: “I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

Sommers has one condition: it’d have to be set in Egypt. “That’s just my personal opinion, but that’s the thing. I just love adventure movies. So yes, if I get a third Mummy movie, you’d have to have it in [Egypt]. I don’t know what percent, I’d have to think about it, but yeah, it has that feel,” he told SyFy.

