Fantastic Four casting reportedly underway with Sue Storm first in focus

The MCU is allegedly starting its search to cast the universe’s new Fantastic Four team, with reports indicating that Sue Storm will be the first member to be cast and found before the other three members are then looked for.

The MCU is showing no signs of slowing down, with Phase 5 of the Cinematic Universe now underway with the release of Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania. And while new movies, TV shows, and other projects may be on the way, the focus on the MCU is shifting over to a new batch of heroes.

One superhero team that is set to have a big role in the future is the Fantastic Four. While the quartet is one of the oldest and most iconic teams in the Marvel comics, their connection to the MCU is only now beginning to take shape.

In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, fans were treated to their first taste of the Fantastic Four in the MCU, with John Krasinski featuring as Mr Fantastic in a brief but exciting cameo.

And while Mr Fantastic may have been the first of the group to be introduced to the MCU, it has been reported that casting for the whole group is now well underway, with Sue Storm being the main focus.

The MCU set to cast Sue Storm before the rest of the Fantastic Four

Deadline’s senior film reporter Justin Kroll claimed that the other three members will be cast only after Marvel has found their perfect Sue Storm.

“While the film won’t shoot till top of ’24, word around town is that Marvel will begin gearing up the casting process of F4 this month. No names rumored for now but the belief is the focus will be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of team after she is set. Stay tuned.”

However, Kroll does later confirm that, despite casting allegedly being underway, the process could take weeks or even months. “Just to be clear, even if something is getting active or gearing up, could still be weeks or even months before we have our four actors given how thorough the studio and Feige are.”

In a recent interview, MCU boss Kevin Feige explained how important the Fantastic Four will be to the future of the universe. Feige discussing how “There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon.”

Time will tell who is chosen to play Sue Storm in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when the news is revealed. Fantastic Four is set for release on February 14, 2025.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.