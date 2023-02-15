Kevin Feige reveals Fantastic Four will be “a pillar of the MCU”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four is set to be a landmark event for the already enormous movie franchise, and Marvel Studios lead man Kevin Feige says the characters will be “a pillar of the MCU” moving forward.

Marvel’s First Family has had a less-than-stellar track record on the big screen. Two separate Fantastic Four adaptations have attempted to capture the magic of the comics, and at least when judging by the critical response, they’ve both fallen flat.

Now, it’s up to Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman, and Marvel Studios to turn things around, and Feige says the characters will be crucial to the story that the studio has already set in motion.

Kevin Feige on Fantastic Four’s position in the MCU

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige talked about the future of the MCU and exactly what direction fans can expect the next few waves of films to take.

When he wasn’t dropping bombs like announcing that a new Spider-Man movie is being written, he talked about what has already been announced.

“We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics.

“There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon.”

20th Century Studios Fantastic Four is starting over from scratch in the MCU.

He also acknowledged the prime position that the F4 have occupied in the other mediums “for 50 or 60 years” and likened their MCU future to that measuring stick.

Jon Watts, director of all three MCU Spider-Man films, was set to handle Fantastic Four but has since stepped down, with WandaVision mastermind Matt Shakman stepping into that role instead.

Fantastic Four is set for release on February 14, 2025.