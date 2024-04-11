Fallout TV series reveals divisive Michael Rapaport casting

Fallout, Prime Video’s new TV series based on the games, has already been hailed by critics and fans alike — but one casting has proven to be a bit divisive: Michael Rapaport.

Fallout follows three characters in 2296: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a Vault 33 resident who ventures into the real world to save her father; Maximus (Aaron Moten), an aspirant in the Brotherhood of Steel; and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a deformed gunslinger.

In the early episodes, Maximus slyly manages to nab a spot as a squire for Knight Titus, a senior member of the Brotherhood — in other words, the guys who wear the power armor.

They set off on a mission together, stopping along the way to shoot things out of boredom. Things go south, and the Knight is forced to take off his helmet — and underneath, it’s revealed to be Michael Rapaport (we won’t go into any details about anything that happens next).

The actor and comedian is known for his roles in movies like True Romance and Deep Blue Sea, as well as starring in Friends, Boston Public, and Atypical. He also hosts the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.

So, why has his casting ruffled some feathers? Well, the star doesn’t shy away from talking about politics and current affairs; earlier this year, he criticized the Golden Globes for not addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, and he’s been a constant, vocal critic of Joe Biden’s administration in the past few months.

Some fans have called him the “worst part” of the series, even describing his appearance as a “jump scare.” Rapaport hasn’t mentioned Fallout on any of his social media channels (his posts are almost exclusively related to Israel and Gaza), nor was his casting included in any of the show’s marketing.

Fallout is streaming now. You can check out our review of the whole series, its soundtrack, a breakdown of its cast and characters, and whether or not it’s canon to the games. We also worked out the main characters’ SPECIAL perks — because why not?