Extraction 2 coming to Netflix in 2023

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Extraction 2, the sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s smash-hit Netflix movie, will finally be released in 2023.

Released back in 2020, Extraction quickly became Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, amassing a whopping 99 million households in its first four weeks, before it was beaten by Red Notice.

It had a lot going for it: it starred Hemsworth, who was just off the back of Avengers: Endgame; it was produced by the Russo Brothers, also just off the back of Endgame; it was directed by the MCU’s stunt coordinator; and it boasted bone-crunching, R-rated violence.

Netflix greenlit a sequel a month later, with Hemsworth returning to the role. Now, we know when to expect Extraction 2 on the streaming platform.

Extraction 2 will arrive on Netflix in 2023, as reported by Collider. As well as Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave has also returned, with Joe Russo penning the script.

Filming kicked off in December last year, with Hemsworth sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of himself and Hargrave in snowy conditions in Prague. “Two things are very different from the last film: one, very very cold; two, I’m alive. How? You’re gonna have to find out, watch the movie, stay tuned,” he said.

The sequel wrapped in March this year. “That’s a wrap! Another Extraction film down. Shaping up to be an epic franchise which has only been possible with the blood, sweet, tears and passion of our amazing cast and crew,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

Extraction 2 plot: What is it about?

Extraction follows Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who takes on a job to rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) from gangsters in Bangladesh. During this mission, an eye-watering body count ensues; 183 people, to be exact. He also breaks a man’s neck with another man’s legs, and kills a man with a rake.

The film ended with Tyler falling into a river after being shot in the neck, but a mysterious figure was seen looking at Ovi in a swimming pool just before the credits rolled.

A brief teaser shown during Netflix’s Tudum portrays Tyler at the bottom of the river, seemingly dead. ‘Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it,’ Ovi says in a voiceover, before Tyler’s eyes open and he swims to the surface.

No plot details have been shared for Extraction 2 at the time of writing.