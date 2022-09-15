Daredevil debuts in She-Hulk (kind-of)

Thanks to the She-Hulk trailer, we knew Daredevil would be appearing in She-Hulk. And via today’s episode, we got a first glimpse at… his mask.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer (see below) that launched on July 24, ended with the title character standing on a car park roof, and a man somersaulting over her before very nearly being revealed.

That man is clearly Daredevil, and since then we’ve learned that Charlie Cox would be reprising the character for an episode of She-Hulk before getting his own Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

And if the end of today’s episode is anything to go by, it looks like Matt Murdock will be showing up in next week’s She-Hulk.

Daredevil’s (mask’s) cameo in She-Hulk explained

In Episode 5 of She-Hulk – entitled “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured Into These Jeans” – Jen goes to court over copyright infringement, while her friend Nikki tries to get a superhero clothing line off the ground.

At the end of the episode, they meet with designer Luke Jacobson, who hands Jen an outfit to try on. He then states “Hello, this shouldn’t be left out in the open,” while picking up a hat box.

As Jacobson carries the box across the room, he shouts to assistant Tinsley: “Does client confidentiality mean nothing to you?” And when he sets it on a table, we see that the contains Daredevil’s yellow mask, while a label suggests it’s waiting to be picked up.

Marvel launches commemorative merchandise

To coincide with Daredevil’s forthcoming She-Hulk appearance proper, Marvel has launched a new six-inch action figure of the character, wearing the suit that he dons in the series.

Marvel

Artist Romy Jones has also created a commemorative lithograph that features Matt Murdock and She-Hulk in court.

Both items are exclusively available to Marvel Unlimited Plus members, while that Daredevil appearance looks set to be happening in Episode 6 of She-Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 will premiere on Disney+ on September 22.