She-Hulk: Intelligencia in the Marvel universe, explained

She-Hulk Episode 6 features a website called Intelligencia, a reference that actually has some history in the Marvel comics – but what is it, and will it play a larger role in the MCU?

In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, Jen (Tatiana Maslany) goes to a wedding. She turns up as She-Hulk, the bride gets jealous, Titania (Jameela Jamil) is there, and drunken chaos eventually ensues.

While she describes it as a “self-contained” episode from the outset, it isn’t really, as her colleagues spend their time helping Mr Immortal back at the firm.

It’s the latter storyline that references Intelligencia, dismissed as an outlet for trolls – however, for readers of the comics, it’s a name with its own baggage in Marvel, so let’s dig into what it is and whether it’ll play a bigger part going forward.

Spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 6 to follow…

What is Intelligencia in She-Hulk?

Intelligencia is referenced when Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Mallory (Renée Elise Goldsberry) sit down with Mr Immortal’s (David Pasquesi) former partners, who all want compensation for his suicidal escapes over the years.

Mallory asks how they became aware of his “pattern of behavior”, and one of them says it came from a video posted on Intelligencia, which Mallory describes as “the one for hateful man-babies.”

Disney+ The Intelligencia website in She-Hulk.

Towards the end of the episode, Mallory and Nikki visit the website, where they find a forum dedicated to She-Hulk trolling, full of memes, death threats and posts asking how to “swat” the hero. It’s clearly meant to be a spin on Reddit and 4Chan, making fun of incels and other misogynistic posts.

Intelligencia in the Marvel comics, explained

In the comics, Intelligencia is quite a bit different. It’s not a website: it’s a group featuring the smartest, most sinister minds on the planet.

Intelligencia has always been led by M.O.D.O.K., a villain who’ll make his live-action debut in Ant-Man 3. It’s had several members over the years, including Doctor Doom, Egghead, Klaw, Mad Thinker, Awesome Android, and notably, The Leader, who’ll also return in Captain America 4 and may be at the center of She-Hulk’s mystery.

When they first assembled, they stole parts of the Library of Alexandria from Wakanda, Atlantis, and Olympia. They also played a key role in the Secret Wars event, causing the coming of the Beyonder and healing the Venom Symbiote afterwards.

The team was briefly disbanded, but they got back together to take down the Hulk, with their efforts teaching them how to create their own powerful being with gamma and cosmic radiation.

This led to General Ross becoming Red Hulk, but things didn’t go to plan. Amadeus changed M.O.D.O.K. back to his normal human form, and Red Hulk took away The Leader’s powers.

In 2017, the New Intelligencia debuted, made up of the Mad Thinker, Awesome Android, The Leader, M.O.D.O.K. Superior, and Mister Sinister.

Will Intelligencia play a role in the MCU?

Considering She-Hulk’s use of the Intelligencia name for a website, and how the show portrayed the Wrecking Crew, it seems unlikely we’ll see the group brought to life exactly as they are in the comics.

However, with Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader for Captain America: New World Order and M.O.D.O.K. appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, some form of Intelligencia team-up isn’t out of the question – especially with Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon.

She-Hulk Episode 7 will be available to watch on Disney+ on September 29.