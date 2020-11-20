 Every DC movie ranked worst to best, from Suicide Squad to Wonder Woman - Dexerto
Every single DC Extended Universe movie ranked from worst to best

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:25

by Daniel Megarry
Superman Wonder Woman Harley Quinn
Warner Bros.

With Wonder Woman 1984 fast approaching, we’re looking back over the entire DC Extended Universe with a ranking of each movie from best to worst.

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which for the most part has a high level of quality control, the DC Extended Universe has had a mix of great highs and unfortunate lows over the last decade of cinema.

Movies like Shazam! and Wonder Woman have soared as some of the best superhero movies of all time, while other (seemingly) more bankable names like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad have faced the wrath of fans and critics for a number of reasons.

We’ve ranked every entry into the DC Extended Universe from worst to best below. Make sure you check back in the future to see where upcoming sequels Wonder Woman: 1984 and The Suicide Squad place.

8. Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad 2016

Hopes were high for Suicide Squad, a movie that promised to shake up the sometimes-stale superhero franchise by putting the focus on the villains instead of the do-gooders.

It certainly showed promise. An intriguing setup? Check. A stellar lineup of big-hitting names like Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Viola Davis? Check. Stylish visuals? Check. But when it all came together, it just didn’t work.

The movie didn’t seem to know what to do with its cast of colorful characters, and struggled to find not only a balance between being zany and serious, but also a decent story. Hopefully the upcoming ‘soft reboot’ The Suicide Squad can live up to the supervillain team’s potential.

7. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman 2016

On paper, a movie pitting two of the most iconic superheroes of all time against one another sounds like every comic book fan’s dream. In reality, it just didn’t quite land. More cynical viewers might consider it a soulless cash-grab rather than a genuine show of love for the characters.

The movie was released to almost universal disapproval after three years of hype-building, and time hasn’t done anything to improve its reputation. A quick Google search will bring up high-ranking articles detailing “every single thing that is wrong” with the movie, and to be honest, we can see why.

Most bizarre is that conclusion to the titular fight between Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent, who call it quits after realizing their mothers both shared the same name. It’s still mocked today. The movie got one thing right, though: Gal Gadot’s debut as Wonder Woman. More on her later.

6. Justice League (2017)

Justice League 2017

Justice League should’ve been DC’s finest hour. They had the same amount of time as Marvel to set the stage for this epic team-up, but it just can’t hold a candle to even the worst Avengers movie (that’s Age of Ultron, by the way).

When it gets going, it’s great to see the heroes together, but it takes too long to get there. Also, keeping Superman out of the action for most of the movie may have seemed like a good anticipation-builder at the time, but it doesn’t quite work in the grand scheme of things. Imagine the Avengers without Thor or Iron Man?

With Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League coming to HBO Max, it will be interesting to see if the movie’s reputation among fans changes at all. We’ll update you when it arrives in 2021.

5. Man of Steel (2013)

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel

With Zack Snyder at the helm, 2013’s Superman movie Man of Steel followed the trend of turning franchises dark and violent, making the iconic superhero a broody loner without the hopefulness of previous incarnations. This extends, for better or worse, to everything from the storyline to the color palette.

Henry Cavill does a fine job as Superman, and while it’s not the most memorable superhero movie – though Superman as a character has never been that interesting – it’s a solid entry to the DC Extended Universe that will please viewers looking for some blockbuster action.

4. Aquaman (2018)

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

James Wan’s vision of Aquaman was a surprisingly fun movie that brought a fresh face to the big-screen superhero genre. Visually, it’s one of the DC Extended Universe’s most impressive and unique movies, and there’s plenty of heart behind the action.

It’s often ridiculous, but always enjoyable, and we can’t rave enough about that absolutely stunning deep-sea battle that takes place during the movie’s finale.

3. Shazam! (2019)

Of all the DC Extended Universe entries, fans probably weren’t expecting Shazam! to end up being one of the best. The premise may seem a little goofy compared to the darker stories of other superheroes like Batman and Superman, but that actually works in its favor.

Shazam! isn’t trying to be overly-mature or gritty, it’s just here to have fun, and give viewers some A-grade superhero action. Watching teenager Billy Batson explore his new powers is great fun, and it doesn’t suffer from getting bogged down trying to link together a larger universe of characters.

2. Birds of Prey (2020)

Birds of Prey Harley Quinn

While many comic book fans went into Birds of Prey still feeling jaded from Suicide Squad, the standalone movie achieved what previous entries into the DCEU have, by and large, failed to do – it’s just so much fun.

Justice League and Batman v Superman often felt like a slog to get through, but we keep coming back to Birds of Prey for more. The cast are insanely watchable, the fourth-wall-breaking commentary is on-point, and the eye-popping visuals really bring Harley Quinn’s wild mind to life.

We’re glad DC took note of the fan love for Margot Robbie as Quinn, and look forward to seeing more of her in the upcoming sequel The Suicide Squad. Hopefully, the studio will give her a proper solo movie in the near future.

1. Wonder Woman (2017)

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Expectations were extraordinarily high for Wonder Woman’s first-ever solo outing on the big screen. Fortunately for fans, it met them… and then some.

While Birds of Prey brought a hefty dose of camp and garish color to the genre, Wonder Woman showed that the DC Extended Universe can master that darker, more gritty presentation style without completely lacking in soul.

Gal Gadot’s charismatic portrayal of Diana was one worthy of an Amazonian princess, and watching her power through No Man’s Land while deflecting a torrent of bullets and grenades with her shield truly solidified her place as one of the finest superheroes on screen.

With Patty Jenkins behind the camera, DC beat Marvel to the post of having this generation’s first female-led superhero movie directed by a woman, proving the power of letting women lead their stories. There’s a place for more variety in the superhero genre, and Wonder Woman is part of that history.

14 biggest video game films & tv coming soon: Uncharted, The Last of Us

Published: 20/Nov/2020 17:28

by Andrew Highton
nathan drake and joel miller from uncharted and TLOU
Naughty Dog

Video games continue to be a huge business that rakes in billions each year. With the increased attitudes towards accessible streaming services and continued game sales, more and more are being brought to the visual medium. Here are the biggest upcoming video game film & tv shows we can hope to see.

Regardless of the current legacy of video game films and TV series, the future is always bright. There’s always the fear that a beloved video game franchise is going to be stopped up and given the Hollywood touch. Lots of the time this strips a game of the things that made it so prosperous and treasured. But lots have also got the formula spot on.

In any event, there seems to be more video game film & TV projects being given the green light than ever before. Today, we’ll pick out the standout mentions for you to look forward to. With this knowledge, you can pre-book tickets, renew Netflix, and hopefully look forward to some stunning adaptations.

What to expect and look forward to

Firstly, it’s simple to suggest we can expect ALL of them to come out in 2021. However, we’ve obviously all been subjected to a worldwide disruption that has changed a lot of things. Presumably, production schedules are another thing that will have been interrupted. So if any of these turn out to be inaccurate, they’ll be updated accordingly.

In any case, here some upcoming video game film & tv series we can hopefully savor in the near future.

Films

Uncharted

nathan drake and sully in uncharted
Naughty Dog
Sony have a lot of expectation to meet.

Filming is done. The wait begins. One of the most adored franchises over the last 10+ years is finally coming to the big screen. Starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake and Mark Whalberg as his Sullivan, the hype will reach unfathomable heights for this one. We have to hope that the film some semblance of the successful games.

Rainbow Six

rainbow six siege shotgun
Ubisoft
It’ll be tough to translate this to the big screen.

A hugely successful esports King, but will it translate to a film? That’s the big question. Not much is known about the film as yet. All we do know is that it stars Michael B. Jordan – known for his roles in Creed and Black Panther.

Tomb Raider 2

lara croft in tomb raider shadow of the tomb raider
Crystal Dynamics
Great games have struggled to become great films, can Tomb Raider 2 change that?

2018’s reboot of Tomb Raider saw the return of our legendary treasure hunter, the original Nathan Drake. Alicia Vikander performed admirably in the role and is set to hit the big screen as Lara once again.

Minecraft

steve and friend in minecraft
Mojang
Minecraft is a phenomenon like no other.

Hands up who asked for as Minecraft film? That’s what I thought. But I guess it makes sense if that game has sold over 200 million copies and is one of the most successful money-makers in history, then why not? This bizarrely live-action film’s production has been pushed back, but will eventually be released.

Mortal Kombat

raiden in mk 11
NetherRealm Studios
Will the new MK movie be another fatality?

After two largely unsuccessful efforts, in the mid-90’s, to recreate the magic of Mortal Kombat, a third now finally beckons. Unless you have thousands upon thousands of gallons of blood spilled and 4 spines ripped out, then it’s a tough ask. Nevertheless, the film’s tentative release date has been moved back, but is still set for 2021.

The Division

a sqaud in the division 2
Ubisoft
A lockdown, militaristic life could be great if done right.

Another big Ubisoft name trying to be propelled into the spotlight. Again, there’s not much substance behind this one. But we do know that’s already got Jake Gyllenhall and Jessica Chastain are signed up to star in it.

Monster Hunter

dragon in monster hunter
Capcom
Milla really doesn’t enjoy fighting people.

Releasing very soon, Monster Hunter games are awe-inspiring RPGs that feature epic battles against ominous beasts. So it’ll be interesting to see how Resident Evil’s Milla Jovovich can translate that to the Monster Hunter film.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s

freddy fazbear statue in fnaf security breach
Scott Cawthon games
Don’t let the bright colors fool you, this is not a friendly game.

The breakout horror-hit has not only scared YouTubers and streamers alike but will scare live audiences too. It’s faced a long development period, but creator Scott Cawthon is still resilient in his attempts to have his animatronics come to life, again. Interestingly, Christopher Colombus is currently in the Director’s chair, the faith is high for FNAF.

Television

The Last of Us – HBO

ellie and joel in tlou
Naughty Dog
Will they incorporate this iconic image?

Another Naughty Dog project that hardcore fans will not want to see messed up. The original 2013 game quickly cemented itself as an all-time great thanks to its masterful storytelling. The show is currently in the early stages of development, so we’ll find out whether HBO can do this ever-popular title justice.

The Witcher Season 2

geralt of rivia and yennefer of vengerberg
CD Projekt Red
The Witcher Season 2 aims to bring more thrills and blood spills.

Geralt of Rivia returns to slay more beasts and the hearts of many. Henry Cavill has captured the hearts of many with his portrayal of Geralt. The Witcher has a lot of longevity and it’s going to be a fascinating return for Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s classic.

Resident Evil

chris redfield in resident evil 8
Capcom
Can it offer a bit more horror and tension than the original films did?

It turns out that Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was the final chapter…sort of. The game synonymous with zombies is being rebooted for Netflix and welcomes a brand new cast. It’s also getting a dual-release with a fully animated show, and a live-action one that includes Tom Hopper, Hannah John-Kamen, and Neal McDonough.

Final Fantasy

ff14 battle
Square Enix
Interesting to see Final Fantasy 14 get the nod for the setting.

This one is going to be a fascinating watch or an incredible trainwreck. The world of Final Fantasy is so magical and wondrous that a live-action adaptation could be fun. Set during FF14, we should hopefully be treated to all the dramatic summons, spells, and drama that a FF film should have.

Cuphead

mugman fighting cagney carnation in cuphead
Studio MDHR
More of this would be a knockout!

StudioMDHR’s innovative and charming side-scroller is receiving its own Netflix series called The Cuphead Show! It’s already had a trailer, it’s already got the buzz, and it continues Cuphead’s meteoric rise from the adorable indie title. The game itself is racked with personality and memorable characters, this show should be a continuation of that.

Splinter Cell

sam fisher in r6 siege
Ubisoft
A successful adaptation might lead to a new game.

Some fans will be furious that a film is set to arrive before a new Splinter Cell game, but it is what it is. Not much is known about the potential film, Tom Hardy was originally announced to be playing Sam Fisher, but there’s hasn’t been much on it since. The latest reports say that it could be transitioning to a Netflix TV series instead.

And that’s your lot.

As you can see, plenty of upcoming video game films and tv shows to look forward to with more sure to be announced.