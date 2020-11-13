 When is Wonder Woman 1984 coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more - Dexerto
When is Wonder Woman 1984 coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 17:11

by Emma Soteriou
Wonder Woman 1984 poster
DC/Warner Bros.

DC Wonder Woman 1984

It’s been revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 could be available to stream just two weeks after its theater release. Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel.

Wonder Woman broke multiple records when it released in 2017. It was the first female-led superhero movie in over a decade, beating the Marvel Cinematic Universe who released Captain Marvel two years later in 2019.

Now, three years on, Wonder Woman is set to return to the big screen again, also following her appearance in DC’s Justice League movie.

DC/Warner Bros
Diana in her golden armor

When will Wonder Women 1984 be released?

Originally intended to be released in the middle of 2020, Wonder Woman is one of many movies that has already seen multiple delays due to the ongoing global health crisis. As it stands, the sequel’s current expected release date is December 25, 2020.

However, it could receive another year’s delay until 2021, with recent reports suggesting that another possible option for the movie would be an early release on HBO Max. This could happen as soon as two weeks after its planned release in theaters.

Warner Bros are still undecided as to how they will go about distributing the movie as the current health crisis is constantly changing.

Who will be starring in the movie?

Gal Gadot will of course be returning as the Amazonian princess, and she’ll once again be joined by Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielson as Hippolyta.

New additions to the sequel include Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, and Lyon Beckwith as Buzz.

Patty Jenkins has also returned to direct, as well as having co-written it, following the success of Wonder Woman back in 2017.

Is there a trailer?

Two trailers have been released in the lead up to the movie’s release, despite the schedule being changed.

The first trailer introduced Barbara – soon to become villain Cheetah – and her history with Diana, promising strong fight scenes as well as a bit of light comedy with its ending.

Following on from this, the main trailer, which was released in August 2020, gave fans a first look at Wiig as Cheetah along with a glimpse of her going head-to-head with Wonder Woman.

With the movie due to be out by the end of 2020, it’s unlikely that there will be any more footage released, but the two that Warner Bros shared have already got fans excited for what’s to come.

Wonder Woman versus Cheetah
DC/Warner Bros
Wonder Woman will face off against Cheetah

What is expected to happen?

Wonder Woman 1984 will technically not be a sequel to the first, acting more as a standalone movie.

To begin with, audiences will follow Diana taking part in the Amazonian Olympics as a child, before we jump from 1918, which is where the original movie ended, to 1984.

She will be facing off against Cheetah, which Gadot spoke about during a previous interview: “It’s a villain that you love. You understand where she’s coming from. [Wiig] plays her in such an interesting, charming way.”

From the trailers, it’s clear to see that the pair were once friends, with businessman Max Lord’s attempt at selling the American dream to people being what turns Barbara into Cheetah.

Another focus will be on Diana’s relationship with Steve, both of them having changed a lot since the first movie. Gadot explained where they are in 1984: “Now their relationship is much more mature, and there’s been so many longings. And it’s true that you know what you had only after you lose it.”

It may have been victim to ongoing delays over the last few years, but anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984 is once again rising among fans as the date draws closer.

The movie will be in theaters from December 25, 2020.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!