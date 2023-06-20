Every LGBTQ+ character in the MCU (so far)

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe slowly embracing diversity, here’s your guide toe every LGBTQ+ superhero and character in the MCU to date.

Like many big Hollywood franchises, Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been slow when it comes to queer representation; it wasn’t until 2021’s Eternals that we saw the first openly gay Marvel superhero show up on the big screen.

But with Phase 5 just beginning, it looks like the MCU has since slowly caught up with a more diverse range of superheroes that includes quite a few queer characters, like Loki and Sylvie from the hit Disney+ series and America Chavez in Doctor Strange.

The list is still relatively small, especially when considering just how many movies and shows now exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for now, here are all of the LGBTQ+ superheroes in the MCU.

Every major LGBTQ+ superhero in the MCU so far

The following list features every prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe character that’s been confirmed to be queer, either during an MCU scene or by the actor that portrays them.

This list will only be covering major characters, so America Chavez’ two moms and numerous side characters in She-Hulk will not be featured on this list, for example.

This article will be updated upon further additions.

America Chavez

Appears in: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

America Chavez is a character who broke ground in the Marvel Comics by becoming the first Latin-American LGBTQ+ character to lead an ongoing series.

Her sexuality isn’t explicitly confirmed in Doctor Strange, but the Pride badge she wears seems like a good enough indication that the MCU version of America will stay true to her origins.

Ayo

Appears in: Captain America Civil War, Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, & Avengers: Infinity War.

Shortly after Black Panther was released in 2018, it was reported that a deleted scene had featured Ayo, the head of security for King T’Challa, flirting with a female general. While it’s disappointing that it was cut from the final movie, we’re taking this as confirmation of Ayo’s queerness in the MCU.

Loki

Appears in: Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame & Loki.

Loki is one of the biggest mischief-makers in the MCU, constantly shifting between ally and enemy but always looking out for number one. He’s also canonically bisexual (or pansexual), as confirmed in his self-titled Disney+ series. It was only briefly hinted at, but it’s enough for Loki to feature a place on our list.

Phastos

Appears in: Eternals.

Phastos’ appearance in Eternals was hyped long before the movie came out, with the promise that he would be the MCU’s first openly gay superhero.

Fortunately, it went beyond just a subtle nod, as Phastos has a husband who appeared during an emotional (albeit short) scene in the movie. We even got a same-sex kiss, making this the most substantial queer representation in the MCU so far.

Sylvie

Appears in: Loki.

Sylvie is a variant of Loki from another reality, so it makes sense that she would be queer just like the God of Mischief we’ve come to know and love.

In the Disney+ series Loki, the two variants discuss their past relationships, with Sylvie asking whether there have been any princes or princesses in his life, to which Loki replies: “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.” Again, it’s not much, but it’s still confirmation.

Valkyrie

Appears in: Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame & Thor: Love and Thunder.

Following her first appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson confirmed that Valkyrie is bisexual, and her short relationships with women are shown somewhat in Love & Thunder, as she rules over New Asgard.

Korg

Appears in: Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame & Thor: Love and Thunder.

Everyone’s favorite rock alien, Korg, voiced by Taika Waitit, finally finds love in Love and Thunder. He explains that on his planet, two males come together over a volcano and, by holding hands, conceive a baby. Then later on, we get to see him settling down and having a baby with fellow rock alien Dwayne.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio

Appears in: Deadpool 1 & 2.

Yukio and Negasonic Teenage Warhead first made their debut as a lesbian couple in Deadpool 2, making them the first queer super-powered couple in the MCU. Both characters are iconic and memorable, and they are explicit and unflinching in announcing that they are girlfriends, which helped prevent their relationship being nothing more than a throwaway gag.

Jeri Hogarth

Appears in: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Jeri made a name for herself as a major character in the MCU’s first run of TV shows. She is an openly lesbian lawyer, and a very rich one at that, with many (somewhat unhealthy) relationships throughout the five shows. Technically, she’s the first major queer character introduced in the MCU, and isn’t afraid to be open about it.

Nikki Ramos

Appears in: She Hulk.

Here’s another queer lawyer! Nikki is She-Hulk’s best friend, and when helping her setup a dating profile, exclaims that “hetero life is grim,” which led viewers to question her sexuality. The actor who plays Nikki, Ginger Gonzaga, has since confirmed that the character is bisexual, as is the actress herself.

Queer-ish superheroes and characters in the MCU

The following list features a few superheroes who are presented as queer in the Marvel Comics but have yet to be confirmed as LGBTQ+ in the MCU.

Deadpool

Appears in: Deadpool & Deadpool 2.

It’s no secret that Deadpool is pansexual in the Marvel Comics, but while there are plenty of jokes and flirtatious comments in the movies, they’ve yet to properly address this side of the Merc with a Mouth. Even Ryan Reynolds has called for Deadpool’s queerness to be translated to the screen, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this happens in a future sequel.

Wiccan

Appears in: WandaVision & Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As things stand, we don’t even know what the future holds for Wiccan and Speed in the MCU, but we can’t imagine we’ve seen the last of these brothers.

Wiccan, in particular, has gained a huge following among Marvel Comic fans due to his relationship with Hulkling, with the two superheroes eventually getting married. It’ll be interesting to see how the MCU handles this – if it does at all.

To check out more of our Pride Month content, click here.