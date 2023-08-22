The lack of LGBTQ+ diversity in movies sets a dangerous precedent

With 80% of trans characters coming from just one movie last year, the lack of LGBTQ+ diversity in movies could have a dangerous effect in the future.

When it comes to representation in media, it’s important for fans from all different backgrounds to see themselves on the big screen.

And includes members of the LGBTQ+ community who, up until recently, were often not really seen unless they were background characters or the butt of a joke.

Article continues after ad

However, in the past few years, it seemed like the representation in the community was getting better as more queer characters were given prominent roles. But, thanks to a new diversity report, the illusion of more LGBTQ+ representation in films was hopelessly dashed.

Article continues after ad

LGBTQ+ characters are being left out of most major movies

According to an annual report from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the film Bros accounted for 80% of the transgender characters in the 100 top-grossing movies of 2022. The report went on to say that 87 of 4,169 speaking or named characters in 2022 movies were LGBTQ+ and, out of that number, only five characters identified as transgender and four of them appeared in Bros. The fifth transgender character appeared in A Man Called Otto, per Variety.

Article continues after ad

While only 1.6% of the U.S. population identifies as being trans, this lack of representation in film is incredibly dishearteningly especially as hateful and violent anti-trans rhetoric has been on the rise as of late.

Article continues after ad

Universal Pictures

That’s not to say that things are all bad, as the same report noted that 2022 saw a total of nine top-grossing films that featured an LGBTQ+ lead/co-lead, which is the largest number to date. However, the percentage of LGBTQ+ characters in film seems to be depleting as the Advocate revealed that film in 2021 saw a 2% decline of LGBTQ+ characters.

Article continues after ad

LGBTQ+ people shouldn’t be left out of film as they live chaotic and funny lives just like heterosexual people do, which is why stories and personalities can’t be erased in movies. However, though the film industry may be leaving queer characters behind, its smaller screen counterpart seems to picking up the representation slack.

Article continues after ad

Television sees the importance of queer stories

GLAAD — also known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — recently released findings of its annual Where We Are on TV report, which analyzes “the overall diversity of primetime scripted series regulars on broadcast networks and assesses the number of LGBTQ regular and recurring characters on primetime scripted cable programming and original scripted streaming series on the services.”

Article continues after ad

In its report, GLAAD noted that out of the 775 series regular characters that appeared on scripted broadcast TV for the 2021-2022 season, 92 characters (or about 11.9%) were LGBTQ+. Unlike their film counterpart, this was a 2.8% increase from the previous year and marked a new record of LGBTQ+ series regulars see on TV.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

TV shows, whether they were broadcast, cable, or streaming, also saw an increase of trans identifying characters as there were 42 regular and recurring trans characters tracked across all three platforms, which was an increase from 29 characters in 2020.

Article continues after ad

When reflecting on the record-making TV season LGBTQ+ characters had in 2021-2022, GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis stated: “The growing state of LGBTQ representation on television is a signal that Hollywood is truly starting to recognize the power of telling LGBTQ stories that audiences around the world connect with.”

The CW

Ellis went on to say: “At a time when anti-LGBTQ legislation and violence continues to increase, it is cultural institutions like television that take on the crucial role of changing hearts and minds through diverse and inclusive storytelling. Networks and platforms must continue to prioritize telling LGBTQ stories that have been long overlooked, with a specific focus on the trans community, LGBTQ people of color, people living with HIV, and LGBTQ people with disabilities.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ellis’ statement only hit harder after seeing how badly the film industry dropped the ball when comes to LGBTQ+ representation. It’s amazing to see TV studios and writers step up to make sure this community is seen during a time when their real rights are constantly under threats.

The cultural shift towards accepting the LGBTQ+ community cannot just be fought on the small screen. Millions of people either go to or stream movies all the time — that’s millions of minds that could be changed if only movie executives would give queer stories and characters the chance to shine.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If not, they will be setting a dangerous precedence for future filmmakers who won’t think this kind of representation matters, so the community will continue to be erased in the film industry. Here’s hoping movies in 2024 will take the queer experience into consideration and allow them to take centerstage.

You can check out more of our upcoming TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2