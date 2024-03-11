Emma Stone fans highlight the film that should’ve earned her first Oscar

Emma Stone fans are revisiting what they believe to be her first Oscar worthy film after her tremendous win at the 2024 Oscars.

The 2024 Oscars was a night full of huge wins, from Billie Eilish winning her second Oscar to Oppenheimer taking home Best Picture.

But one of the true highlights of the night was Emma Stone winning her second Oscar for her incredible performance as Bella Baxter in the surrealist film Poor Things.

Despite this being her second Oscar win, some of her biggest fans went back into her filmography and collectively agreed that she should’ve gotten this honor long ago thanks to one iconic teen film.

Stone fans agree Easy A should’ve clinched her an Oscar

Back in 2010, Stone starred in what would become one of the biggest teen movies of all time, Easy A, alongside Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley.

The movie centered around a high school girl going through a Scarlet Letter-type situation with the boys in her school went on to make about $75 million at the box office against its $8 million budget and cemented itself as one of the crown jewels of 2010s teen comedies.

Stone’s performance as the sassy yet awkward Olive Penderghast has had a chokehold on fans since it first premiered and, in honor of her Oscar wins, some of her fans took to Twitter to rewrite history in order to claim this victory in honor of Easy A.

“Emma Stone just won an Oscar for Easy A!” One user wrote, with another echoing that sentiment writing, “This is really an Oscar for Easy A. We all knew.”

Stone received her second Oscar win for Poor Things, and marks her fourth time being nominated in the top two categories for actresses.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2014’s Birdman, Best Supporting Actress for 2018’s The Favourite, and won Best Actress for 2016’s La La Land.