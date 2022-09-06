Elon Musk roasted by The Sandman creator after slamming Rings of Power

After Elon Musk slammed the Rings of Power’s first two episodes, Neil Gaiman has chimed in to roast the Tesla CEO.

Throughout all the controversial discourse surrounding the Lord of the Rings prequel series, the Rings of Power, none has stood out quite like the opinion of Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO had said that Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien was “turning in his grave” after watching the first two episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video series.

While many supported Musk’s criticism, others felt it unfair and poorly-formed. Among those critics of Musk’s opinion is one of the biggest names in fiction.

Neil Gaiman roasts Elon Musk’s Rings of Power review

The author of the Sandman comic series was asked on Twitter about Elon’s critique of the Rings of Power, and Gaiman did not hold back.

In a hilarious burn, Gaiman said that “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”

This roast was a hilarious reference to the fact that Musk reportedly had a deal in place to buy the social media site Twitter before talks fell apart.

In fact, in response to his original tweet, Musk actually made reference to one of the reasons that the deal reportedly fell through: bots.

Musk has not yet responded to this barb from the writer, but it would not be surprising to see the CEO clap back.

Gaiman, for his part, has defended the show against accusations that the depiction of characters like the Proudfoots has not stayed true to the lore of the original Tolkien works.