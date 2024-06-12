Elon Musk accused of sexual misconduct & asking SpaceX employee to “have his babies”

A Wall Street Journal report alleges Elon Musk of sexual misconduct with women at SpaceX employees, citing multiple accounts of Musk’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

Elon Musk is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a former SpaceX intern, who he later hired onto his executive team, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“She and Musk had met years earlier during her internship when she was still in college. She’d approached him with ideas for improving SpaceX. Her outreach had led to a date, which led to a kiss, and eventually sex,” the publication reported.

The intern, who isn’t named in the Journal’s report, is allegedly one of the many female employees at SpaceX to whom Musk showed an unusual amount of attention.

A SpaceX flight attendant alleged in 2016 that Musk exposed himself to her and proposed to buy her a horse if she would perform sexual acts for him, according to the Journal.

Another female employee, who left SpaceX in 2013, claimed during her exit negotiations with the company’s human resources and legal executives that Elon Musk had asked her “to have his babies”.

Wikimedia: ZACK/MCOM

The Wall Street Journal further reported that “a fourth woman had a month-long sexual relationship with Musk in 2014 while she directly reported to him.”

The relationship ended on negative terms, resulting in an exchange of accusations and blame through text messages and emails as she left the company. She signed an agreement that prevented her from talking about her work for Musk.

Elon Musk didn’t reply to the Journal’s request for comment. Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, said the Journal’s reporting paints “a completely misleading narrative.”

Shotwell said, “I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us. And Elon is one of the best humans I know.”

This isn’t the first instance of sexual misconduct allegations at SpaceX. A group of former employees claimed in a civil rights complaint filed in February 2024 that discrimination, crude sexual humor, and harassment were commonplace among SpaceX managers, who encouraged a frat-style atmosphere at Elon Musk’s company.