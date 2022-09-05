Elon Musk slams The Rings of Power show: “Tolkien is turning in his grave”

It does not appear that Elon Musk is a fan of the Lord of the Rings prequel series on Amazon Prime, The Rings of Power.

The latest fare from Prime Video has been a divisive subject among fans of the original Tolkien works – and Peter Jackson adaptations – to say the least.

From accusations that the show is not faithful to the lore of the source material to the depiction of Galadriel (who is the show’s protagonist but was also a major character in the Lord of the Rings trilogy), there have been many complaints raised of the latest foray into Middle Earth.

While there are some good faith complaints about the show, the backlash and review-bombing got so severe that Amazon actually disabled user review scores on the show’s page.

It seems one of the world’s most prominent nerds is among those who would want to leave a 1-star review.

Elon Musk takes aim at The Ring of Power

On Twitter, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk expressed his disapproval of the show with a succinct statement: “Tolkien is turning in his grave.”

However, Musk clarified exactly why he felt that the original author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings would be unhappy with this latest adaptation.

Specifically, Musk called out the show for its treatment of male characters.

Some Twitter users replied with characters they felt Musk was overlooking in this comment.

For instance, Elrond and Arondir were frequent characters fans brought up to disprove the statement that all the male characters were “a coward, a jerk or both.”

It’s also worth noting that the show has only aired two episodes, so it’s quite soon to judge many of the characters who haven’t gotten enough time to become fully-fleshed out.

Regardless, it seems that Elon Musk is not yet a fan of The Rings of Power.