Seth Rogen & Pete Davidson starring in GameStop Reddit movie

Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson have joined the cast of Dumb Money, a movie chronicling the GameStop stock explosion orchestrated by Reddit.

At the start of 2021, all eyes were on the stock market. In just 12 months, GameStop’s stock had risen by nearly 9,000%, but it wasn’t because of flourishing prospects for the retailer – Reddit decided to take on Wall Street.

It can all seem a bit complicated, but it’s as simple as this: hedge fund operators and financiers bet against the company’s stock, so when the “apes” of the r/WallStreetBets subreddit invested in GameStop, the big players lost money.

This “short squeeze” became one of the biggest stories of the year, quickly leading to a book and movie adaptation, with Rogen, Davidson, and more set to star.

Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson have joined the cast of Dumb Money alongside Paul Dano and Sebastian Stan, as per Variety.

The movie, based on The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, will be directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie.

According to the book’s description, it’s the “definitive take on the wildest story of the year – the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze, a tale of fortunes won and lost overnight that may end up changing Wall Street forever.”

It continues: “It started on a subreddit forum called WallStreetBets – a meme-filled, freewheeling place where a disparate group of investors shared their shoot-the-moon investment tips, laughed about big losses, and posted diamond hand emojis.

“Until some members noticed an opportunity in GameStop – a flailing bricks and mortar video-game retailer – and somehow rode a rocket ship to tens of millions of dollars in earnings overnight, simultaneously triggering unfathomable losses for one of the most respected funds on the street.”

Dumb Money currently doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.