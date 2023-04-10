New vampire movie Renfield hits cinemas this week, but does the horror-comedy have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out.

Renfield stars Nicolas Cage as Dracula, which should be enough to ensure a solid box-office debut when the film opens this week. While Nicholas Hoult plays his feeble familiar Renfield, who goes to hell and back in service of his malevolent master. The film’s official synopsis as follows…

“In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula. Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.”

Article continues after ad

You can read our review of the movie here, while scroll down to find out if the film has a post-credits scene…

Does Renfield have a post-credits scene?

No, Renfield does not have a post-credits scene. Nor does it have a mid-credits scene.

Before then, the film doesn’t really set-up a sequel either, with characters completing their arcs, and the central plot resolving itself nicely. Though without going into spoilers, there are certainly ways in which certain figures could return, and the storyline could continue.

Article continues after ad

But the credits simply roll, while an unexpected song from 1990s England plays over them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What song plays at the end of Renfield?

The song that plays at the end of Renfield is ‘I’m Free’ by The Soup Dragons.

The Soup Dragons – who were named after a character in children’s TV show The Clangers – made indie rock and dance music in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and were at the forefront of the so-called ‘baggy’ movement.

The band released ‘I’m Free’ in 1990. A cover of The Rolling Stones classic, their version reached Number 5 in the UK charts.

Article continues after ad

And it works thematically, with the film revolving around Renfield’s breaking away from his toxic, codependent relationship with Dracula, and the song’s chorus going as follows: “I’m free, to do what I want, any old time, and I’m free, to be who I choose, any old time.”

Renfield is in cinemas this Friday (April 14). You can read about the history of Renfield here, or check out the Dexerto review here.