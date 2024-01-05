Blumhouse Productions only includes post-credits scenes in some of its horror movies – so, does the studio’s latest flick, Night Swim, feature any such bonus material?

It’s a fair question, considering Blumhouse’s last big screen release, Five Nights at Freddy’s, included not one but two bits of additional content once the end credits rolled.

First, there’s a brief scene teasing the introduction of iconic Five Nights at Freddy’s character Balloon Boy. Then, there’s an eerie stretch where a disembodied voice slowly spells out the phrase “Come find me.”

Content like this – also found in another recent Blumhouse effort, Insidious: The Red Door – likely has you primed for a Night Swim post-credits scene. But does it have one? Warning: Major spoilers coming up!

Does Night Swim have a post-credits scene?

No, Night Swim doesn’t have a mid-credits or post-credits scene.

Once this haunted swimming pool tale fades to black, that’s it. It makes sense, too. After all, Night Swim ends with Eve Waller (Kerry Condon) and her kids Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and Elliot (Gavin Warren) filling in their possessed swimming hole. Surely, writer-director Bryce McGuire has no more story left to tell?

Not necessarily. In the lead-up to Night Swim’s finale, we see at least one instance of the malevolent presence within the Wallers’ pool exerting its influence beyond their backyard. As such, it’s entirely possible that this evil wasn’t defeated simply because the surviving family members dumped dirt on it.

But if there is more Night Swim narrative on the way, McGuire and the folks at Blumhouse and Atomic Monster obviously didn’t feel a post-credits scene was the way to set it up.

Is Night Swim 2 happening?

Neither Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster nor Universal Pictures have officially greenlit Night Swim 2.

Even so, McGuire already has a vision for what a follow-up film might look like, despite not tacking a post-credits scene onto Night Swim. According to the director, the sequel would further flesh out the spooky mythology introduced in the first movie.

“If there were to be a sequel, I do have an idea, and there’s lots more of the mythology,” he said. “I just wanted this first one to be so simple and archetypal. There’s lots more that has already been discussed and could have been in the movie that I would love to get to explore, if people want more.”

Night Swim is in cinemas now. For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.