With Radio Silence’s latest horror movie Abigail out in cinemas now, here’s everything you need to know about if there’s a post-credits scene.

Scream team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back once more with Abigail, a reimagining of Dracula’s Daughter that swaps out the seductive, sapphic vamp with a blood-thirsty ballerina tween.

There’s heaps of gore and fun to be had, as well as a standout cast portraying the group of ragtag criminals whose job it is to hold Abigail hostage for 24 hours (not realizing what they’re signing up for). The lineup includes Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, and the late Angus Cloud in his final role.

With Abigail out now, you might be wondering: does the new horror flick have a post-credits scene?

Does Abigail have a post-credits scene?

No, Abigail doesn’t have a post-credits scene, meaning once the movie ends, you don’t have to stick around in the cinema when the credits start rolling if you don’t want to.

This isn’t hugely surprising. Although the MCU has made post- and mid-credits scenes popular, teasing what to expect in the next movie, Abigail is a standalone movie with no sequel confirmed at the time of writing.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, told ComicBook that while they’d like to return to their vampire movie, that’s not what they set out to do.

“I think that we would return to anything Abigail-related in a heartbeat. There’s no design to do that,” said Gillett. “We didn’t go into this movie with any design to do that, because our favorite movies and the movies we love to make are ones that do feel like they have a really definitive and satisfying character end. Even if there are certain things that are left unfinished, we also love stories that exist outside of the frame.”

Abigail cast would return if Abigail 2 happened

That being said, if Abigail 2 were to go ahead, William Catlett and Kevin Durand, who play Rickles and Peter respectively, would be keen.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Catlett said: “It was one of the best crews I’ve ever worked for and one of the best casts I’ve been a part of.”

Durand added, “Radio Silence set the tone for the whole film, where they were just having so much fun, living out their dreams making this movie. It was just truly, 100% contagious. We all were laughing constantly while making this, it was a wonderful experience.”

Abigail is out in cinemas now. You can read our breakdown of the ending here. We also spoke to the cast about who would win in a fight between Abigail and M3GAN, and we have to agree with their answer. If you’re looking for more fresh content, check out all the new movies streaming this month, or TV shows to add to your watchlist.