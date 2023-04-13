How to watch Renfield – is it streaming?

Renfield is a new high-concept comedy that stars Nicholas Hoult as the title character, and Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula. Here’s how to watch the movie, and if it’s available on streaming.

Renfield is a horror-comedy borne out of an inspired conceit – what if Dracula’s familiar Renfield used self-help to break free from their toxic co-dependent relationship.

The result is a wholly original feature that Dexerto gave a 3-star review here. In the write-up, we said “when it works – in the scenes between manipulative master and feeble familiar, during those epic action sequences, and via an unexpectedly touching romance – Renfield really works, resulting in a fresh and funny take on this classic horror tale.”

With Renfield hitting screens this week, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the movie, and whether or not it’s streaming.

Is Renfield on streaming?

No, Renfield isn’t available to stream at present.

As the film is being released by Universal Pictures, Renfield is likely to stream on Peacock at some point. Peacock is free in the United States, though high-profile releases require a premium subscription when they first hit the service. With this being a brand-new movie, that’s likely to be the case with Renfield.

The usual gap between theatrical release and streaming is 45 days. But if Universal has made deals with other streamers, the movie may appear elsewhere. While if Renfield is a smash, it will likely remain in theaters for longer.

We’ll update this article as and when we have more details.

How to watch Renfield

Renfield will be exclusively available in cinemas from tomorrow, April 14, 2023.

That’s the release date in the UK and US, as well as the likes of Canada, Spain, Ireland, Turkey, Poland, and Finland.

The film previously premiered at the Overlook Film Festival on March 30, where the reviews were mostly positive. Indeed at the time of writing, Renfield holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 62% from 74 reviews.

Some territories will have to wait longer for Renfield however, with France, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and Italy unable to see Cage’s Count until the end of May.

For more on Renfield, you can read about the history of the character here and details of any post-credit scenes here. While we also spoke to Ben Schwartz – who play’s the film’s bad guy Teddy Lobo – and asked him to pick his favorite movie villains, the result of which can be viewed here.