Adam Driver’s new sci-fi movie 65 is in cinemas now, but does it have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out…

65 is a high-concept B-movie from writers of A Quiet Place Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who this time both write and direct. Sam Raimi produces, while Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt star, with the official synopsis as follows…

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

Article continues after ad

The film hit screens today, so we’re going into detail about the end as well as what happens during the credits, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens at the end of 65?

At the end of 65, Mills and Koa defeat the T-Rex attacking them, Koa spurring Mills on by projecting the image of his dead daughter in front of the dinosaur.

We don’t like that narrative choice, stating in the Dexerto review: “While 65 builds to an action-packed finale, that climax features a story beat that is so sentimental – and so silly – that it threatens to ruin what’s gone before. Which is frustrating as the film doesn’t need such a heavy-handed moment to tug on audience heartstrings, and while the scene is clearly there to trigger tears, it’s much more likely to elicit groans.”

Article continues after ad

The pair then depart from Planet Earth in an escape vessel, with the last shot of the movie seeing them shoot into the stars, to hopefully make their way home.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does 65 have a post-credits scene?

No, 65 does not have a post-credits scene. Nor does it have a mid-credits scene.

However, over the first set of credits, the film features some important imagery. 65 is set 65 million years ago. Hence the name. And these early credits depict Earth burning up following a meteor strike. The imagery then progresses to the Ice Age, before that melts and we reach the modern age, just as Adam Driver’s name appears onscreen.

Article continues after ad

Meaning the film starts 65 million years ago, then progresses right through to the present day, before the credits properly begin. So while no sequel is primed, it’s worth staying through this initial set of names.

65 is in cinemas now, while you can read our review here.