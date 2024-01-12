Does The Beekeeper have a post-credits scene?

The Beekeeper is the newest R-rated action movie from Jason Statham – so, should you stick around for a post-credits scene?

Statham is a go-to big-screen hardman, whether he’s picking off members of the Toretto familia (or eventually teaming up with them to save the world), fighting alongside his Expendable teammates, or Transporting dangerous goods while handing a few bad guys their butts on a plate.

This time, he plays the toughest guy in America: a retired Beekeeper, formerly serving as a top-tier intelligence operative who “protects the hive”; aka, he neutralizes any and all threats when the law fails.

The movie is hitting cinemas this weekend, so you’ll probably be wondering when it ends: “Should I be waiting around for a post-credits scene?” Spoilers to follow…

Is there a post-credits scene in The Beekeeper?

No, The Beekeeper doesn’t have a post-credits scene.

The movie ends with Statham’s Adam Clay escaping the president’s beach house after FBI Agent Verona Parker (Emmy Raver-Lampman) lets him go. He digs up his scuba gear from the beach and vanishes into the sea before the secret service find him.

Movies aren’t required to have anything after the credits. Once upon a time, they were fun add-ons for those who sat until the very end; for example, Ferris Bueller telling you to go home. Now, Marvel-brain has infected us all: many of us struggle to get up and leave the screen without frantically googling, “is there a post-credits scene” for whatever we’ve just watched.

While The Beekeeper has franchise potential (we’d happily watch the Stath wipe out other corrupt millionaires and wrongdoers), we didn’t need a tease for anything more. This is a complete story with a clear beginning and end; we can survive not knowing exactly where he ended up.

In our review, we wrote: “Hell hath no fury like a Stath scorned, and The Beekeeper is another rollicking dose of Bee-movie carnage.”

The Beekeeper is in cinemas now. You can read our breakdown of the ending here, and find out more about how to watch it here.