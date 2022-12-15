65: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Providing a new take on alien encounters and dinosaur attacks, 65 promises plenty of intrigue. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming sci-fi adventure.

Sci-fi fans who were left disappointed by 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion may have just gotten their second-chance at a satisfying dinosaur adventure.

From the writers of A Quiet Place, 65 will similarly put its own twist on a well-known movie setup, in this place combining space exploration, time travel, and monster movies.

Here is everything we know about this upcoming movie.

65 will release in theaters on March 10, 2023. However, the film’s release has been moved around several times in the past, so it is possible that this release date will change.

Article continues after ad

Has a trailer for 65 been released?

The first trailer for 65 was released on December 14, 2022 and can be seen below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Who will appear as part of the cast for 65?

The movie has a relatively small cast, but it is headlined by Adam Driver, who will portray Mills, the pilot of a space craft that crash lands on an unknown planet populated with dinosaurs.

Alongside Driver, Ariana Greenblatt will appear as Koa, one of the surviving passengers aboard Mills’ space craft.

What do we know about the plot of 65?

After crash landing their ship on an unknown planet, Mills and the remaining survivors must navigate a world populated by dinosaurs and other deadly prehistoric creatures.

The trailer seems to indicate that, in fact, Mills’ ship crashed onto a prehistoric Earth 65 million years in the past, though it’s not clear what caused this time travel.