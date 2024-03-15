Doctor Who finally reveals Season 14 release date – and it’s soon

Doctor Who fans, listen up – the release date Season 14, aka Season 1, has finally been revealed. And it’s sooner than you might expect.

We first got a little taster of Ncuti Gatwa’s Time Lord last December when he made his debut in the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, ‘The Giggle’.

Later that month, the Sex Education star reprised his role as the Fifteenth Doctor in the Christmas special, ‘The Church on Ruby Road’ – which served as a fun springboard to the long-running show’s rejuvenation.

With the stage now set for Gatwa’s tenure in the TARDIS, anticipation is building – and, thankfully, there’s not long to wait.

Doctor Who returns on May 11, 2024, with Season 14 premiering at 12.00am GMT on BBC iPlayer. For US viewers, it will arrive on Disney Plus at around the same time.

So, you can expect to see the first episode on Saturday, May 11, wherever you are in the world so long as you have a Disney Plus subscription.

Season 14 of Russell T Davies’ Doctor Who will run for eight episodes in total, with new installments airing weekly.

To avoid spoilers, a detailed synopsis is yet to be released, but the series does tease that Gatwa’s Time Lord and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), “will face new monsters as they head off in the TARDIS for many out-of-this-world adventures.”

The trailer teased more of what to expect when it arrived last December, showing the Doctor and Ruby visiting different historical periods such as the Regency era and the Swinging Sixties.

There are also plenty of mysteries for the next chapter to unravel, from the identity of Ruby’s mother to the fourth-wall-breaking Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson). While numerous fan theories are doing the rounds, we can only speculate until Season 14 starts airing.

Until then, catch up with everything we know about Doctor Who Season 14. And head here for all of the new TV shows hitting streaming this month.

