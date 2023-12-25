Doctor Who Christmas special: Who is Ruby Sunday?

The Doctor Who Christmas special, ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, just introduced Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday. So, who is she and what’s her connection to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor?

It’s worth noting Ruby isn’t the only fresh face in the Christmas special. The festive-themed adventure also marks the Fifteenth Doctor’s proper debut, following his introduction in the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, ‘The Giggle’

There are plenty of new Doctor Who toys on display in ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, as well. Aside from his jukebox-fitted TARDIS, our Time Lord hero’s bag of tricks also includes an upgraded sonic screwdriver.

But not even the Doctor’s upgraded arsenal is as exciting as Ruby’s arrival – so read on to find out what her deal is!

Who is Doctor Who’s Ruby Sunday?

Ruby Sunday is the Doctor’s new companion. Her origins are partly shrouded in mystery and remain so when the Christmas special wraps up.

What we do know about Ruby’s past is that she was left on a church doorstep as a baby on Christmas Eve. The Doctor Who Christmas special further establishes that Ruby’s name is derived from the church itself, which is situated on Ruby Road.

‘The Church on Ruby Road’ also reveals that Ruby was adopted by her foster mother, Carla (Michelle Greenidge). When the special kicks off, 19-year-old Ruby and Carla are living in Notting Hill, along with Ruby’s grandmother, Cherry (Angela Wynter).

By contrast, the identity of Ruby’s birth mother is still up in the air. Some fans theorize that she could be Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor – and both women do seem to favor the same footwear. There’s not enough evidence in the special to confirm this theory, though.

You shouldn’t expect to learn the truth about Ruby’s mom any time soon, either. In a recent interview with SFX, showrunner Russell T Davies hinted this puzzle will play out over Doctor Who Season 14.

“Not every question is answered in the Christmas special,” Davies teased. “And that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth. No hype! I swear that’s true.”

How does Ruby Sunday meet the Doctor?

Ruby Sunday first encounters the Fifteenth Doctor in a London nightclub. They share a brief exchange, during which the Doctor hints that Ruby’s recent bad luck is more than it seems.

The pair stay strangers at this point (although the Doctor does wish Ruby a merry Christmas). The Doctor and Ruby’s formal introduction comes later in the special, while they’re chasing after baby-snatching goblins.

Dangling precariously from the goblins’ airship, the Doctor and his soon-to-be companion finally swap names and quickly form an effective partnership. Indeed, it’s hardly surprising that when the special ends, Ruby joins the Fifteenth Doctor on his next adventure.

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road is now streaming on BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else). For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.