Doctor Who Season 14 has brought about a whole new band of monsters, gods, and technology all ready to turn against the Time Lord and his companion, Ruby Sunday. Here’s every Doctor Who Season 14 villain explained.

From music-stealing menaces to monsters made from the snot of talking babies (yes, really), Doctor Who Season 14 doesn’t skimp on the antagonists.

In fact, Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor has his work cut out for him, and it’s perfectly possible that some of these nightmarish baddies could end up on the list of best Doctor Who villains in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s big bads, including what they want, what they look like, and how the Doctor bested them.

Episode 1: ‘Space Babies’ — The Bogeyman

BBC/Disney+

What are they? The Bogeyman is a monster living in the basement of an abandoned space station that houses a baby farm. It was created by the ship’s still-function system, which took the babies’ needs very literally and created a childhood monster, so the Bogeyman is designed by nature to be frightening (which explains why even the Doctor is scared of it).

What do they want? Nothing, really, apart from having the ingrained need to scare the babies. It lives in the lower levels, crawling around and terrifying them by making frightening noises and showing up on the video monitors.

What do they look like? The Bogeyman looks like your typical childhood monster; able to quickly crawl around and climb on all fours, with a wide, gaping mouth filled with very long sharp teeth. It’s also got a gooey texture, since it was created from the babies’ recycled snot from used tissues. Gross.

How does the Doctor defeat them? He doesn’t! The Doctor quickly realizes that the Bogeyman was made from the babies, therefore he technically is one of the babies. So instead of letting Jocelyn (aka Nan-E) shoot it out into space using the airlock, he jumps inside and saves it.

The Bogeyman is the only one of his kind, much like the Doctor, so he can empathize with it and understand just how much the babies actually need it around.

Episode 2: ‘The Devil’s Chord’ — Maestro

BBC/Disney+

What are they? Maestro is the child of the Toymaker, and is a god-like figure who has the ability to steal music. The Doctor and Ruby encounter Maestro in London, 1965, hanging around Abbey Road Studios. Maestro’s entry into the universe came about when an unsuspecting piano teacher played the Devil’s Chord, a collection of notes that was widely feared in the old days for its connotations.

What do they want? Put simply, Maestro wants to steal all the music left in the universe in order to create the “purest sound of all”: aeolian tones. As such, Maestro has been hunting down any humans with music in their hearts, including Ruby.

What do they look like? Although Maestro resembles a human, they can be easily spotted, thanks to their brightly-colored get-ups, extravagant makeup, and bright orange hair.

How does the Doctor defeat them? Well, technically, Paul McCartney and John Lennon defeated Maestro, thanks to the power of music. While Maestro has the Doctor and Ruby trapped in a drum and cello respectively, the Abbey Road Studios piano is thrown into the hallway, where John Lennon comes across it.

Earlier, the Doctor tried to banish Maestro by playing a reversed version of the Devil’s Chord, but he got it wrong — however, John can still see the notes hovering above the piano. When Paul joins him, they play the notes together, and it’s enough to send the Maestro back into the piano for good.

Episode 3: ‘Boom’ — Villengard Ambulances

What are they? On the war-torn planet of Kastarion 3, automatic ambulance units roam the wreckage in search of conflict that needs a response. They’re designed by Villengard, the biggest weapons manufacturer in recorded history, who supply all wars.

But these ambulance units aren’t always helpful — when they deem a patient too problematic to treat, they kill them instead, turning their remains into compacted “caskets”, a long tube made from human flesh.

What do they want? Since the ambulances are automatic, they don’t have much sentient intention, but it’s clear that their creator, Villengard, wants to keep the war going in order to continue supplying goods. When John Francis Vater attempts to shut the Villengard algorithm down, the ambulances turn against him and try to erase him from the system.

What do they look like? The ambulances are sturdy, tank-like machines that roam around on the unstable planet. They’re not as tall as a person, though they do have screens on the front that show a woman’s face, so the interface appears to be a human who talks to and diagnoses patients. But that’s not all — the woman in question is the enigmatic Susan Twist, a recurring figure throughout Season 14.

How does the Doctor defeat them? The Doctor defeats the ambulances (and Villengard) by sending John Francis Vater’s hologram into the algorithm to find evidence of deceptive warmongering from the organization. But John Francis Vater does more than that, as he ends up infiltrating the system and shutting the algorithm down completely, saving the Doctor, shutting down the landmines, and effectively ending the war.

