The BBC recently shared a sneak peek at the Doctor Who Christmas special spotlighting the Fifteenth Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) first encounter with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

The special, titled “The Church on Ruby Road,” marks the Fifteenth Doctor’s first full adventure, following his debut in the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.”

It will serve as Ruby’s debut as well, establishing her as the Doctor’s new companion in Doctor Who Series 14/Season 1. The character’s mysterious past will reportedly play a key role throughout Doctor Who’s next batch of episodes.

According to the official “Church on Ruby Road” synopsis, Ruby “was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby.” The synopsis also confirms that Ruby is living with her adoptive mother and grandmother when she meets the Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor meets Ruby Sunday in hilarious new Doctor Who clip

Fans got their first glimpse at said meeting courtesy of a recent preview clip posted by the official Doctor Who X account.

In the clip, Ruby clings precariously to a ladder dangling from an unseen aircraft. The Doctor races along the rooftops beside her, berating his future companion for putting her life in danger. In response, Ruby reveals that she’s chasing a kidnapped baby.

The Doctor then leaps onto the ladder himself. The pair introduce themselves, with the Doctor noting the coincidence of meeting Ruby on a Sunday. This is where the clip ends, leaving Doctor Who fans to speculate over the newly-formed duo’s further exploits.

The Doctor Who Christmas specials bring goblins to the Whoniverse

They’ve already had plenty of help in this regard. The BBC continues to release a steady stream of Doctor Who Christmas special-related content in the lead-up to the bumper-sized episode’s release. This includes multiple first-look stills, including some of the special’s villainous goblins.

These ghoulish critters are presumably responsible for snatching the baby mentioned in the preview clip. This theory is all but confirmed by “Goblin Song”: a tune about stealing and eating kiddies the goblins perform in “The Church on Ruby Road” that’s already won over the franchise’s fanbase.

One fan branded the campy track the “Best Christmas song ever.” Another even expressed hopes the goblin band’s lead singer, Janis Goblin, would stow away on the TARDIS. “Just have her and some goblin backup singers sneak aboard… and the Doctor can never get rid of them,” the fan implored. “They just sing at really awkward moments.”

