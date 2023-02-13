Disney is reportedly making an MCU musical

Disney is known for its many Broadway adaptations, but now a MCU musical could be hitting the stage, according to theories.

Marvel and Disney have been intertwined for many years now, with movies, shows, merch, and theme parks all coming from the collaboration. But one thing that is yet to truly take flight between them, is musicals.

Disney is known for their musical adaptations of their own works, so it seemed only a matter of time before their music attention turned to the Marvel. Because, technically, they already have, with Rogers: The Musical in Disney+’s Hawkeye show in 2021.

And, with a newly posted casting call circling the internet, fans are starting to wonder if Disney will be bringing said musical to the real world.

Will Rogers: The Musical be coming to Disney?

A recent casting call came out, requesting five roles to be filled for an unnamed limited-time show at at The Hyperion Theater at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure park. Four of said roles are described as thus:

A “young man coming into his greatness” who’s is around “17 to 20” years old.

A male character who’s “noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder.”

A “mid 20’s to early 30’s” female role who is “brave, resourceful and intelligent” and “must have a strong English accent.”

A male character who’s “decisive, capable, principled and has a wry sense of humor” and who “leads others with attitude and swagger.”

All of these roles sound familiar, with the first two being Steve before and after his serum transformation, the third being Peggy Carter, and the fourth either being Tony Stark or his father Howard Stark.

Not only that, but Christopher Lennertz, who composed for Peggy Carter’s solo series, has signed on to compose the upcoming musical.

In terms of other signs that point to Rogers, the Hyperion theater sits at one of the entrances to Avengers Campus, and just happens to be by one of Avengers Campus’ Shawarma Palaces.

This has all led fans to assume that Rogers: The Musical could be coming to the Disney Parks. While this is all speculation, Disney has stated that it will be sharing more details about the casting soon.

What is Rogers: The Musical?

Rogers: The Musical is an in-universe musical based on Captain America’s life, which Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, takes his family to see in his Disney+ show.

Featuring music composed by Marc Shaiman, it has honestly pretty fun songs, such as its supposed Act 1 closer, “Save the City.”

But the musical has actually been featured in other Marvel projects, appearing in ads and billboards for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And its actually already appeared in our world, with MCU Executive Kevin Feige kicking off the Marvel Studios panel at the 2022 D23 Expo with a live performance of “Save the City.” Meaning that a live production is certainly not out of the question.

However, there is another theory going around about what the earlier casting could be for.

The show could actually be Hercules

Some have speculated that the live show could actually be a rendition of the 1997 film Hercules, as the theatre has hosted other Disney film productions before, like a Frozen live show.

The same character descriptions for the roles could be for Hercules before and after his training, along with Megara and Phil or Hades for the other two roles.

Plus, another casting call for the show called for three female characters with the ability “to sing in many styles from Destiny’s Child to Andrew Sisters,” which many believe could be the Muses from Hercules.

And considering that the Russo Brothers are developing a live-action Hercules film, this could be a form of advertising.

Then again, a British accent being required for the female role makes less sense for Megara, and more for Peggy. And the singer roles could just as easily be for performers on Captain America’s old USO show tours.

Guess we’ll have to just wait and see what show is about to premiere, but wither way, it’s sure to be a lot of fun.

