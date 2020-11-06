Shazam! star gives promising update on Fury of the Gods sequel - Dexerto

Shazam! star Mark Strong, who plays Dr. Sivana has spoken about progress on the movie’s sequel — and it’s looking promising for fans.

Shazam took everyone by surprise back in 2019, putting a completely different spin on the typical superhero movie.

It followed a teenage boy who got special powers from a wizard, meaning he could turn into an adult superhero every time he said ‘Shazam’.

The movie was a great success for DC, bringing in over $366 million at the worldwide box office.

Is Shazam 2 in development?

Following on from the first movie’s success, it was confirmed that a sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, was on the way.

However, the ongoing health crisis has meant that things are ‘on hold’ with the movie, for the time being.

Mark Strong, who played the movie’s villain, Dr. Sivana, recently spoke to Collider about the movie: “I think the script is in development and they’re trying to get ready to do it. Obviously, it’s been interrupted by this pandemic, so things are on hold until such time as it can be filmed safely. At the moment, it’s all under wraps.”

In the first movie’s mid-credit scene, Dr. Sivana was seen meeting with Mister Mind — head of the Monster Society of Evil – so he will inevitably have a big role moving forward in the sequel.

Although Strong knew little about what’s to come, he did express his excitement to return.

Production is still expected to go ahead at the beginning of 2021, as the movie’s director, David Sandberg, mentioned on Twitter.

Seriously though, it doesn’t mean we have to change the shooting schedule so no need to freak out about the age of the kids. You can freak out about your own age though. I’ll be 42 in three years. How about that! — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) October 6, 2020

In a previous interview with ScreenRant, another of the movie’s stars, Adam Brody, spoke about what was in store for the sequel, saying it would have “moments of real peril” along with lighter stuff, helping balance the movie out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.