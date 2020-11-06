 Shazam! star gives promising update on Fury of the Gods sequel - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Shazam! star gives promising update on Fury of the Gods sequel

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:38

by Emma Soteriou
Mark Strong and Zachary Levy in Shazam!
DC/Warner Bros.

Share

DC

Shazam! star Mark Strong, who plays Dr. Sivana has spoken about progress on the movie’s sequel — and it’s looking promising for fans.

Shazam took everyone by surprise back in 2019, putting a completely different spin on the typical superhero movie.

It followed a teenage boy who got special powers from a wizard, meaning he could turn into an adult superhero every time he said ‘Shazam’.

The movie was a great success for DC, bringing in over $366 million at the worldwide box office.

Mark Strong in Shazam!
DC/Warner Bros.
Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana in Shazam!

Is Shazam 2 in development?

Following on from the first movie’s success, it was confirmed that a sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, was on the way.

However, the ongoing health crisis has meant that things are ‘on hold’ with the movie, for the time being.

Mark Strong, who played the movie’s villain, Dr. Sivana, recently spoke to Collider about the movie: “I think the script is in development and they’re trying to get ready to do it. Obviously, it’s been interrupted by this pandemic, so things are on hold until such time as it can be filmed safely. At the moment, it’s all under wraps.”

In the first movie’s mid-credit scene, Dr. Sivana was seen meeting with Mister Mind — head of the Monster Society of Evil – so he will inevitably have a big role moving forward in the sequel.

Although Strong knew little about what’s to come, he did express his excitement to return.

 

Production is still expected to go ahead at the beginning of 2021, as the movie’s director, David Sandberg, mentioned on Twitter.

In a previous interview with ScreenRant, another of the movie’s stars, Adam Brody, spoke about what was in store for the sequel, saying it would have “moments of real peril” along with lighter stuff, helping balance the movie out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

TV + Movies

The Walking Dead boss reveals how Carol was almost killed off

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:41

by Daniel Megarry
Carol in The Walking Dead
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

Carol Peletier may be one of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead universe, but it has now been revealed that she was originally going to be killed off during Season 3.

It’s not easy being a Walking Dead fan. If you get attached to a character, chances are they’ll be killed off before too long – or at least put through a ton of misery. As a result, there aren’t many of the OG cast left, but one person who’s proven herself to be a survivor is Carol.

When she first appeared on the show back in Season 1, Carol was portrayed as timid and was experiencing abuse at the hands of her husband Ed. But over the show’s 10 season run, she’s shown incredible growth and become one of the strongest characters on the show.

Carol in The Walking Dead
AMC
Carol has become one of the strongest characters in The Walking Dead universe

It turns out, though, that this character development wasn’t always going to be given time to happen. The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple spoke in a new interview with Looper about how plans to kill off Carol “got pretty far down the line” before opposition from himself and the cast put a stop to them.

Carol was originally going to be killed off in Season 3

“There was some investigation going on about killing Carol,” Gimple said. “I was pretty hardcore against that. Because I saw her journey of going from somebody under her ex-husband’s thumb to being a warrior.

“It just looked like the most amazing journey for our character to have, and having worked with Melissa McBride up to that point, it was like, ‘Oh, well, she could do that. She can do anything’.”

During Season 3, Carol was presumed dead during a walker attack on the prison, but by the next episode viewers found out she had actually survived. This set the precedent for many more ‘fake-outs’ in the show’s future, but Gimple says this was a surprising thing to do at the time.

Daryl and Carol in The Walking Dead
AMC
Carol will appear alongside Daryl in an upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off

“Man, I would love to look up some of the old emails or something like that because it was like, what if people thought she was dead, but she lived? At that point, that was a surprise as well, people were dying and dying. It was what the show was getting a lot of noise for at that point,” he continued.

“And it seemed even early on switching that up, but really it was more about seeing that character go through that journey because she had started out as so passive and a victim. And to see her become one of the strongest people in the story seemed exciting to me as a writer.”

Fortunately, Carol’s future looks safe for now. She’ll appear in a long-awaited Daryl and Carol spin-off, which is expected to air once the main The Walking Dead series comes to an end following its 11th season.