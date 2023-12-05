Deadpool 3 will include nods to MCU heavyweights Captain America and Moon Knight, if a new spoiler report is to be believed.

The first Deadpool installment set in the MCU, Deadpool 3 also features links to the legacy X-Men franchise’s continuity. Notably, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine – the first time the Aussie actor has reprised the role since 2017’s Logan.

The third Deadpool movie also boasts ties to other non-MCU outings, such as Jennifer Garner’s widely expected return as Elektra Natchios. Garner previously portrayed the sai-wielding femme fatale in 2003’s Deadpool and its 2005 spinoff, Elektra.

What’s more, persistent rumors suggest that Jackman and Garner’s involvement is only the tip of the iceberg. Deadpool 3 will supposedly work in cameos by other Marvel movie veterans, including Blade star Wesley Snipes and Fantastic Four’s Jessica Alba.

Deadpool 3 spoilers tease Moon Knight & Captain America connections

But the threequel won’t limit itself solely to extra-canonical shout-outs. On the contrary, Deadpool 3 will reference at least two major MCU properties according to a recent spoiler report posted on X/Twitter.

Unofficial set images included with the report appear to depict the Red Skull’s suped-up coupe from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. One of the snaps even shows what appears to be a crimson-headed driver motoring along in the six-wheeler, although it’s impossible to say for certain that this is indeed the Red Skull.

The Deadpool 3 spoiler photos also spotlight what looks to be the cupcake truck seen in Disney+ series Moon Knight. A nearly-identical vehicle played a prominent role in Moon Knight’s premiere episode, “The Goldfish Problem.” Again, it’s too soon to say whether the two cupcake trucks are connected, however, it seems likely.

Leaked Deadpool 3 set photos confirm X-villains’ return

By contrast, other unauthorized Deadpool 3 set images are more conclusive. This is especially true of photos capturing one of the movie’s fight scenes, which confirm appearances by classic X-Men antagonists Sabretooth and Toad.

That’s not the only Deadpool 3 spoiler on display, either. The pics also reveal Sabretooth’s grisly fate in the movie, courtesy of shots of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool carrying around the baddie’s severed head. Sabretooth won’t go down easy, though – at least, not if the stab wound prosthetic sported by Jackman is any indication!

For all the latest Deadpool 3 content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.