Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman tells Patrick Stewart to be “on standby”

With Deadpool 3 set to shoot soon, Patrick Stewart reveals that Hugh Jackman has told him to ready for Professors X’s return.

Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced that they’d be collaborating on Deadpool 3, speculation has been rife regarding what the film would be about, when it would be set, and who would appear.

Jackman previously reveals that the film would play out before the events of Logan, so as not to mess with that movie’s emotional climax.

Now it sounds like there might be room for his long-time friend and Logan co-star in the superhero threequel.

Article continues after ad

Hugh Jackman tells Patrick Stewart to be “on standby” for Deadpool 3

While speaking to ComicBook.com about the forthcoming third and final season of Picard, Stewart says that Jackman has already been in touch regarding Deadpool 3. “I’ve been told to standby,” he reveals, adding coyly, “I know nothing more than that, honest.”

If Stewart does play Professor X in Deadpool 3, it would continue one of the most remarkable runs in the history of comic book movies. Stewart first starred as Charles Xavier in X-Men in 2000, right at the start of the modern superhero boom. He’s since played the Professor a whopping eight times, with his CV as follows…

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

X-Men (2000)

X-Men 2 (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Logan (2017)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

In that time, Stewart has also played Professor X in multiple video games, including X-Men: Next Dimension (2002), X-Men 2: Wolverine’s Revenger (2003), X-Men Legends (2004), X-Men Legends II: Rise of the Apocalypse (2005), X-Men: The Official Game (2006).

Article continues after ad

Who else could return?

By uniting the X-Men universe with the Deadpool movies, the possibilities are endless regarding who could appear in Deadpool 3. Especially as – thanks to time travel and the multiverse – death rarely seems to be the end for these characters.

From the X-Men flicks, it would be fun to see the likes of Cyclops (James Marsden), Rogue (Anna Paguin), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Iceman (Shawn Ashmore), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Kitty Pride (Elliot Page), and of course Magneto (Ian McKellan) pop up.

While the Deadpool ensemble now includes Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Cable (Josh Brolin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić). Whatever the case, we’ll have to wait until 2024 to find out who makes the cut, as that’s when Deadpool 3 is set to his screens.

Article continues after ad

To check out all our MCU coverage, head here, while updates on Deadpool 3 can be found here.