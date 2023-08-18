David Harbour calls Stranger Things Season 5 ending “very moving”

David Harbour already knows the ending of Stranger Things Season 5 – and it’s going to be “very, very moving.”

In 2016, Netflix essentially sparked the modern-day binging phenomenon with Stranger Things. The uber-nostalgic, 80s-hued sci-fi series was an instant hit, with millions all across the world falling in love with Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, and co.

The fourth season was one of the biggest television events of 2022, taking over the globe with its influence on our playlists – we’re still Running Up That Hill – and everyone’s grief over that Hellfire Club legend.

When Season 5 rolls around, emotions will be running high as the show draws to a close – and Harbour was teased (and warned of) a “moving” ending.

David Harbour teases Stranger Things Season 5’s “moving” ending

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast around the release of Gran Turismo, Harbour was predictably probed on Stranger Things Season 5 and how far along it was in its development before the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

“Before the strike, we were sent scripts. They’re terrific, as per usual. [The Duffer Brothers] continue to outdo themselves,” he said.

“It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. The set pieces and things in the scripts we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past. You gotta imagine where it starts after where Season 4 ended, when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and smoke… and we’re gonna start somewhere after that. You gotta imagine the world is a different place.”

This seems to confirm there’ll be some sort of time jump after the fall of Hawkins in the previous finale, as also teased by the Duffers, but exactly how far remains unclear. “I’m excited to go back and wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re gonna pay off these OG characters… they’re gonna pay them off in big ways, because they’ve lived with you for eight years,” he continued.

As for whether he’s read the final script, Harbour said he hasn’t, “but I know what it is, like I know where we net out, and it’s very, very moving.”

You can find out what we know so far about Stranger Things Season 5 here, and check out our other coverage here. You can also check out our other Gran Turismo coverage here.