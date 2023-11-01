Does Daryl Dixon die in The Walking Dead? TWD storyline explained

The Walking Dead fans have warmed to Daryl Dixon since the very beginning of the AMC show, but with any adaptation of source material, they will be wondering whether Daryl dies at some stage in the TWD universe – such as the comics.

Daryl is one of the most popular characters in The Walking Dead, known for his rugged toughness and iconic crossbow.

As one of the leading figures alongside Rick, Michonne, and others, he has played a significant role in the survival of the group in multiple seasons of the show. And many of the series’ followers were delighted with Daryl’s 2023 spinoff, ‘Daryl Dixon,’ set in France, which has garnered critical acclaim.

With a new storyline unfolding in France and his intention to hook up with the other characters back home clear, what is his fate? Let’s explore everything we know about his storyline so far.

Does Daryl Dixon die in The Walking Dead?

AMC Norman Reedus wanted all new writers for the spin-off series ‘Daryl Dixon’.

There are a lot of characters that have been killed off in the comic series, but Daryl Dixon is very much alive in The Walking Dead.

Was Daryl in The Walking Dead comics?

In fact, Daryl Dixon did not feature in The Walking Dead comics at all, which has given AMC showrunners a lot more flexibility versus other characters on the show in terms of where they take his story.

After he showed up on screen in Season 1, debuting in an episode called ‘Tell It to the Frogs’, Dixon was so popular with the audience that he was kept on. Unlike many other members of the cast, who were bitten by walkers or killed by humans early on. Sorry, Shane and Lori!

Do we know when Daryl dies in TWD?

There is a chance that Daryl may die in the future, but as of now, there is no clear timeframe for Daryl’s death in the TWDU.

With no mention of Dixon in the comic book series, which ended in 2019, there’s no indication that the character is going to be killed off anytime soon. Especially, because the series has been divided into different spinoffs – which suggests he’ll be alive for many more years to come.

Fans of Daryl Dixon can breathe a sigh of relief, too, knowing that their beloved character continues to thrive on-screen.

The spinoff series ‘Daryl Dixon’ has not only renewed his journey but also brought back Carol, a fan-favorite partnership that looks set to return in ‘Season 2: The Book of Carol’. Showrunners have already explained she will have a major role to play in the next chapter for these two.

With more episodes on the horizon, viewers can look forward to more camaraderie between the two in this post-apocalyptic world. In Season 1, Carol appeared just once – via audio – trying to tell him that somebody had come back but the faulty radio let them down. Soon, they will be reunited, and hopefully, both of them are going to meet their demise anytime soon.