5 big questions Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 needs to answer

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol is about to start, so here are five burning questions the season needs to address.

The Walking Dead is one of the biggest TV dynasties of all time; the flagship series, which ran for eleven seasons, spawned what has now become a huge franchise.

Multiple spinoff shows have been developed as part of its expansion. One focuses on Maggie and Negan, and another miniseries saw Rick Grimes, the man himself, return to The Walking Dead after his departure.

Article continues after ad

However, the spinoff that many fans were eager to dive into was the Daryl Dixon series. The show’s first season, which debuted in 2023, was received positively by viewers and critics alike, largely due to its new setting, France, which introduced a new variant of Walkers.

However, the end of the first season left many questions unanswered. With the first episode of season 2, Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, releasing on September 29, 2024, here are five big questions that the second season needs to answer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How does Carol get to France?

Initially, the plan was for Carol to always star alongside Daryl in this spinoff. However, actress Melissa McBride could not commit to filming in France, and therefore, the show pivoted to solely following the crossbow-wielding nomad.

However, McBride decided to sign on for season two so fans would see the two characters reunite.

AMC Carol flying to France needs to be a huge plot point in season 2

In the lead-up to season two, the biggest question the show needs to answer is how Carol even gets to France. While she has a reputation for doing the impossible, as seen in the opening episode of TWD season 5, in which she saves the whole group from a community of cannibals, getting to Europe is pushing it, even for Carol.

Article continues after ad

The trailers for Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol tease that she will fly a plane to France. Given that they are deep into the apocalypse and Carol is not a trained pilot, the season needs to explain how she achieved such a feat.

Article continues after ad

What are all the other Walking Dead characters up to?

Since Daryl was extremely isolated throughout season one, it wasn’t too big of a surprise that there was no mention of the other Walking Dead characters, such as Michonne, Gabriel, Judith, and company.

Article continues after ad

However, when Carol arrives in France, someone who has likely maintained close ties with the others, Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol must mention the other survivors. Plus, doing so would be a nice callback for fans, with a few cameos from previous actors likely to get a huge pop from fans.

Do Daryl and Carol know Rick is alive?

AMC Could Rick and Michonne appear in Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol?

This one is a biggie and needs to be addressed in season 2. In the final episode of the debut season, Daryl briefly radio calls Carol. While their call is patchy, Carol says, “he came back.” When Daryl asks who, the call cuts off, leaving audiences wondering who Carol is talking about.

Article continues after ad

At the end of Michonne and Rick’s miniseries, The Ones Who Live, Rick reunited with his daughter Judith after being gone for years. Therefore, this is likely who Carol is talking about in the radio call.

Article continues after ad

This needs to be discussed when Carol and Daryl meet during season 2. While we can assume Carol knows Rick is alive, the nature of her knowledge is still a mystery. Fans would go crazy if there were a flashback montage of Carol reuniting with Rick, as they are two of the OGs.

Article continues after ad

Is Laurent immune to the zombie virus?

AMC Could Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol finally introduce a cure for the zombie virus

Unlike The Last of Us, The Walking Dead has never toyed with the idea of there being a cure for the virus and has never introduced an immune character. Enter Laurent, a young boy introduced in Daryl Dixon.

The nuns in France believe him to be the Messiah, and while their reasoning is largely a mystery, they later tease that it is due to him being immune to the virus.

This needs to be a major plot point of Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, as the introduction of a potential cure for the apocalypse is a huge development, particularly given that the finale of season one of The Walking Dead made all hope seem lost that there was a way to stop the virus from spreading.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why are zombies now fighting each other?

Daryl Dixon’s first season introduced multiple new zombie variants and featured the zombies fighting each other, which has never been done before.

For Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, the second season can dive into this concept. After all, it would be a huge change if, rather than constantly attacking survivors, the zombies were instead trying to take each other down.

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol begins on September 29, 2024. In the lead-up to the beginning of season two, brush up on how Daryl even got to France.