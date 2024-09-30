How did Carol get to France in Daryl Dixon Season 2?

One of the biggest plot points in Daryl Dixon Season 2 is how Carol managed to get to France, so here is everything you need to know.

Daryl Dixon shocked fans of The Walking Dead by moving away from the US and instead shipping himself all the way to France.

With a brand new setting, different zombie variants, and more, shifting the focus to how the zombie outbreak began in Europe was a clever move for the spinoff, providing fans with a fresh environment for those who have watched the series for over a decade.

Article continues after ad

And while one trip from the US to France in the midst of a zombie apocalypse seemed like a big ask for fans to get behind, Season 2 of Daryl Dixon is going for double or nothing, with Carol (Melissa McBride) also set to make the journey to France to find her best friend.

With the first episode of Daryl Dixon Season 2 now out, Carol’s adventure to France has already been largely touched on. As such, here is everything you need to know about how Carol manages to get all away to the other side of the world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Daryl is featured in episode one of the second season, the narrative largely centers on Carol. As such, we already know how she got to France.

Carol tricks Ash into flying her to France

AMC Carol tricks Ash into helping fly her all the way to France

After Carol discovers Daryl is all the way in France, she spots a plane flying in the sky and, in classic Carol fashion, figures this plane and its pilot are her best chance at reuniting with her friend.

She tracks down the plane and tricks its owner, a man named Ash, into taking her in for the night. When there, she learns that Ash had a son who tragically passed away early on during the zombie outbreak and cleverly concocts a lie about how her daughter Sophia, who she claims she hasn’t seen since the apocalypse started, is in France with her husband, Ed.

Article continues after ad

After a rocking moment between the two when Carol breaks into Ash’s Greenhouse, he sends her on her way and declines to help her make the trip. He then changes his mind. The two spend the next day stocking and modifying the plane to make the trip.

Article continues after ad

When a massive bolt of lightning hits Ash’s generator, the gates keep the Walkers out and open, with hordes of the undead closing in on Carol and Ash. As such, the two decide to jump on the plane and leave despite not being completely ready.

Article continues after ad

In a thrilling and tense moment, Ash and Carol manage to take flight and begin the long and, what is sure to be, challenging journey to France.

AMC Carol and Ash take off for France at the end of episode one

While the first episode ends with the two taking flight, expect to see the rest of their journey and how exactly they manage to get to France explored further in the coming weeks.

As such, check back in with this article as we update it with everything else we learn about how Carol gets to France throughout Daryl Dixon, Season 2.