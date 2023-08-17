The Walking Dead is getting a new terrifying zombie that “changes the rules”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will showcase a new kind of zombie walker that has never been seen in The Walking Dead world before.

Across The Walking Dead universe, the biggest threat against the characters fans know and love has undoubtedly been the zombies aka walkers.

First shown in the original series, walkers are the zombified, reanimated corpses of the people who died while in the disease ridden apocalyptic world.

Though we’ve seen different types of walkers through the universe, it seems like TWD team is getting ready to unleash a new kind of walker that will shake up the fandom.

Walking Dead spin-off reveals new, terrifying walker

The lastest entry into The Waling Dead universe – The Walking Dead: Darly Dixon – is set to hit the small screen soon, and it will follow Daryl in his post-TWD life where he finds himself going on an adventure in Paris, France.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, executive producer Greg Nicotero revealed that Daryl will be facing down a brand new strain of walkers called ‘burners.’

“These zombies have mutated to a point where if they touch or bite you or their blood gets on you, it burns you significantly,” Nicotero explained. “It changes all the rules.”

The concept of a smarter, faster variant of walkers isn’t new to The Walking Dead’s universe, as its other spin-off, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, touched on this idea in its final episode’s post-credits scene.

In the scene, a French doctor is seen listening back on old transmissions from virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner, the CDC member Rick Grimes and his crew ran into back in Season 1. In one of the videos, the scientist notes that there are super fast ‘variants’ of walkers that have been spotted in the vicinity and are potentially man-made.

Nicotero also noted that Daryl’s spin-off is set to take fans back to the “beginning of what the DNA of The Walking Dead started as, which is a man on a mission,” so these new walkers could be the show’s way of re-centering the narrative to be about humans versus walkers, like it was way back in The Walking Dead Season 1.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on September 10 through AMC. In the meantime, you can check out all our The Walking Dead articles – including Dead City updates – here.