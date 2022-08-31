Daniel Craig forgot his Knives Out accent on sequel Glass Onion

Daniel Craig spent months working with an accent coach for the forthcoming Knives Out sequel, because he forgot how to do it.

Knives Out was a huge hit when released in 2019. A murder-mystery in the style of Agatha Christie, the film starred Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, charged with the task of figuring out whodunnit.

The film grossed more than $300 million worldwide off a budget of just $40 million. Inspiring Netflix to pay $469 million for a pair of sequels. The first of which hits the streaming service this Christmas.

Titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film was shot on Greek island Spetses last year, and Daniel Craig has been talking about his preparation for the shoot.

Daniel Craig forgot his Knives Out accent

Benoit Blanc hails from the Deep South, and while speaking to Empire, Daniel Craig said he had to be reminded of how to do the accent.

“I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting” Craig explained.

“I’d forgotten the accent and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.”

Which is surprising as Craig did a similarly Southern accent in another recent release – 2017’s Logan Lucky.

How James Bond inspired Glass Onion

Daniel Craig also explained how he and writer-director Rian Johnson worked hard to keep the franchise fresh, stating that they took inspiration from the James Bond series.

“I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it,” Craig told the magazine.

“If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix on December 23.