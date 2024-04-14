Dakota Fanning reveals Tom Cruise’s heartwarming birthday tradition

Dakota Fanning recently revealed the heartwarming tradition her War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise does for her birthday.

Before she was known as a series adult actor, Dakota Fanning appeared in many Hollywood blockbusters when she was just a little girl.

One of the most notable of those movies being 2005’s sci-fi action film War of the Worlds, which she co-starred in with Tom Cruise.

Cruise and Fanning played father and daughter as they tried desperately to escape the terrifying aliens who were invading Earth with their deadly war machines.

Despite only starring in that one movie with Cruise, Fanning recently revealed that the actor has continued to keep in contact with her via a heartwarming birthday tradition.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Fanning was asked how she received her first cell phone and her Riley co-star Andrew Scott correctly guessed that it was given to her by Cruise for her birthday.

“It was a Motorola Razr,” Fanning said, “Oh, my God, I was so excited. I didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time [because], you know, I was 11. I loved having it it felt so cool.”

Fanning continued stating, “Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday. Yeah, 30, I got another birthday gift.”

The actress recently celebrated her 30th birthday at the end of February, which means Cruise has been giving her gifts every year for over two decades.

Scott, seemingly moved by the emotional revelation, ended that question segment adding that Cruise was “so thoughtful,” but the actor “[has] never given me anything.”