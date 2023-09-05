How to watch Man on Fire – is it streaming?

Before Denzel Washington was taking down the bad guys in The Equalizer franchise, he was seeking revenge in 2004’s Man on Fire – so, here’s how to watch it and if it’s on streaming.

Starring both Washington and Dakota Fanning, who also appear together in The Equalizer 3 almost 20 years later, the story follows an ultimate act of revenge after a key figure goes missing.

Based on the novel of the same name, the film was directed by Top Gun and True Romance helmer Tony Scott, grossing a cool $130 million at the box office despite mixed reviews.

With The Equalizer 3 hitting theaters in early September, there’s never been a better time to binge Washington in action. Here’s everything we know about how to watch Man on Fire and if it’s streaming.

Is Man on Fire on streaming?

Yes, Man on Fire is currently available to stream on Max in the US.

In the UK, it’s streaming on Netflix and Disney+. As well as these two streaming options, viewers can also rent Man on Fire from Prime Video and other platforms.

What’s Man on Fire about?

Man on Fire stars Denzel Washington as an ex-CIA officer, entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding an entrepreneur’s young daughter (Dakota Fanning).

The official synopsis reads: “In a Mexico City wracked by a recent wave of kidnappings, ex-CIA operative John Creasy reluctantly accepts a job as a bodyguard for 9-year-old Lupita, the daughter of wealthy businessman Samuel Ramos (Marc Anthony).

“Just as Creasy begins to develop a fondness for the young girl, a bloodthirsty gunman (Jesús Ochoa) kidnaps her. Now, Creasy must pick off a succession of corrupt cops and criminals to reach his ultimate object of vengeance.”

The official trailer for Man on Fire can be viewed below:

Is Man on Fire Denzel Washington and Tony Scott’s first film?

No. The actor and director pair have now worked together for a total of 5 films, including Man on Fire.

Though Man on Fire might be the most popular collaboration between the two, their first film together was Crimson Tide back in 1995.

Man on Fire came next in 2004, with the pair quickly following the action up with 2006’s Deja Vu. 2009 saw in The Taking of Pelham 123, with their final film being 2010’s Unstoppable. As expected, Washington features as the leading man in all 5 movies.

Man on Fire is currently available to stream now.

