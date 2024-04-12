Curb Your Enthusiasm finale addresses controversial Seinfeld ending

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale gave fans some closure to the wildly disliked ending to the hit sitcom Seinfeld.

Among sitcoms, Seinfeld is ranked as one of the best to have aired on TV. Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David created characters and comical storylines that created a cult following for years, but there was one problem — while the series did well, its Season 9 finale left fans in utter shock and anger.

It was tagged as one of the worst TV finales in history. Why? Because it was. In the sitcom’s final episode, Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, and George are on trial for breaking the “Good Samaritan Law.” Sadly, an onslaught of evidence of their bad characters leads to them being convicted of the crime and sent to jail.

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 finale finally addressed the Seinfeld controversy. In the episode, he’s on trial for breaking the law in Georgia where you’re not allowed to hand out water to people in line waiting to vote. Sound familiar?

The series finale is strikingly similar to Seinfeld’s, as testimonies question Larry’s character. He too is found guilty and sent to a jail cell. But instead of staying there, he’s released thanks to Jerry Seinfeld. It’s revealed that Jerry met one of the jurors at a local Mexican restaurant. The problem is that the jury was being sequestered and Jerry told the judge. Video footage proved it was true and the case was thrown out and declared a mistrial.

As the two leave, Larry has a eureka moment and tells Jerry, “This is how we should have ended the finale.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jeff Schaffer said Seinfeld was immediately on board with the finale. “When we shot that jail scene, he was really into it and really excited about it. After we were done, he said to me, ‘You don’t understand. This is a joke that’s 26 years in the making. Who gets a chance to do that?'” said Schaffer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available on Max, and you can check out other worthwhile series available for streaming this month here.