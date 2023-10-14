Seinfeld return teased by Jerry Seinfeld decades after divisive ending

Jerry Seinfeld teased a continuation of the controversial ending of Seinfeld, “something is going to happen that has to do with that ending.”

Mega-popular American sitcom “Seinfeld” was initially aired for nearly a decade on NBC, from July 5, 1989, to May 14, 1998, detailing the hilarious events of comedian Seinfeld’s life as he and his friends cause chaos in New York City.

Seinfeld, despite airing during the same period as the TV show “Friends,” was one of the most popular series of all time, averaging a reported average of over 10 million viewers per episode, and a whopping alleged 76 million for the finale episode.

The show ended with an hour-long episode titled “The Finale,” which fans felt was a bit out-of-place when compared with the rest of the series – while nearly all of fans favorite characters returned, the mischievous and comedic tone was missing that made the show so popular in the first place, resulting in a Finale that fans found underwhelming.

After the sitcom finished, Seinfeld returned to stand-up, and in a show in Boston, he teased “a little secret” that he’s been keeping about the ending of Seinfeld.

Seinfeld revealed he has a “little secret” about sitcom ending

Seinfeld revealed that he had a secret in a clip recorded by a viewer live at the show.

During his Stand-up a fan called out from the crowd to ask Jerry Seinfeld: “Did you like the ending of the show?” Seinfeld responded, by admitting that he had a “little secret,” but that he “can’t really tell it, because it is a secret.”

However, he did go on to tease fans of new and exciting things to come with regards to the show: “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending that hasn’t happened yet.”

He then goes on further to reassure fans that the lukewarm reaction to the show ending hadn’t gone unnoticed by either himself or cocreator of the sitcom Larry David: “Just what you have been thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about.”

