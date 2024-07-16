Buckle up, people… Cobra Kai is about to get serious. Season 6 is only a few days away from dropping, but you can catch the first eight minutes right now.

If you’ve not already caught up, don’t panic – the release of Cobra Kai Season 6 is being staggered across the summer, meaning Netflix is only releasing the first part on July 18.

However, it’s not all disappointing news. Ahead of new episodes, the streaming service has quietly dropped the first eight minutes of Season 6, which you can watch yourself here.

As we know, Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to pick up with members of the rival dojos — existing and fallen — as they try to live in harmony. In our preview clip, the sensei and students are getting along… but that doesn’t mean peace is sticking around forever.

Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), and other students are training for the Sekai Taikai, and the stakes are incredibly high. Daniel tells his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), that this will be the end of his full-time sensei duties, dubbing it his “karate swan song.”

Speaking to Netflix, actor Ralph Macchio explained, “It is peacetime in the valley. Everybody’s feeling like a chapter is closed, and we can look forward to working together to create the best Sekai Taikai experience for our students.”

“Silver’s in jail. Everybody’s eyes are open to the deception that happened, and the Big Bad is out of the way,” William Zabka agrees.

“The opening of Season 6 is a result of that. It’s the day after the storm, and the sun is out and everybody’s back on track. School’s open and life’s moving forward.”

Allusions to peacetime aren’t just a nice pleasantry, it’s an official Cobra Kai Easter egg. The preview clip comes from Episode 1, which is titled ‘Peacetime in the Valley.’

Everything looks rosy for the time being, but series co-creator Josh Heald hints that danger is just around the corner.

“Sensei Kreese [Martin Kove] is joining forces with Kim Da-Eun [Alicia Hannah-Kim] and is going to raise a dojo of homegrown Korean fighters in the image of Cobra Kai,” Heald says. “Be careful, because on the other side of the world, some dark forces are looming.”

Previously, the Season 6 trailer had also teased the arrival of the iconic Karate Kid villain… which was never going to be straightforward for anyone. Fans will have to wait until July 18 to find out what that could mean for the TV show‘s farewell.

In the meantime, here’s a list of the best new TV shows streaming this month as well as new movies streaming.