Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer teases return of major Karate Kid villain

The first official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 has arrived, with the Netflix series teasing the return of a major Karate Kid villain.

While the Miyagiverse continues to expand, it’s nearly time to say farewell to the spinoff series, with the sixth season also being the last.

But it’s not all bad news – Cobra Kai’s swan song will be 15 episodes long and spread out into three five-episode installments.

With the first part landing on July 18, the streaming service has generated hype with the release of the official trailer. And there’s a lot going on, including a tease of Karate Kid big bad John Kreese (Martin Kove).

It starts off with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) discussing the stiff competition they’re up against as they prepare their students to compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

The pair are at odds over their training styles, with Daniel telling Johnny, “We have no idea what we’re up against.” The trailer then cuts to a militant team of students being led by Kreese, and it looks like he means business.

But this is hardly the only Karate Kid callback. The final sequence of the Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 trailer shows Chozen Toguchi and Daniel finding what could potentially be the key to their victory – Mr. Miyagi’s buried secrets.

“If we open, anything is possible,” says Chozen. He and Daniel open the box, although what’s inside is anyone’s guess.

And this is just one of many reasons the fans are excited, with one writing, “Miyagi secrets? Miguel vs Robby? Sam vs Tory? Crazy trailer.”

Another said, “In all honesty, this is such an incredible achievement, being able to reemerge a classic trilogy into a successful show, combining the storylines of the original films with a present-day touch to the art of Karate! Cobra Kai is back, baby!”

“Cobra Kai is simply the best series ever, I need a tissue for this last season, this trailer is incredible,” added a third.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 drops on Netflix on July 18. Until then, check out all of the new TV shows heading to streaming this month.