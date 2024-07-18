Cobra Kai Season 6 has been split into three parts, and the twist at the end of Part 1 sets up an exciting confrontation in Part 2.

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is the first to run for 15 episodes, and also the first to be split into three parts.

Part 1 is now available, Part 2 is coming sometime in November, and Part 3 is expected in 2025, in advance of a new Karate Kid movie.

You can read our recap of the new Cobra Kai episodes here, which ends on a cliffhanger that will have far-reaching consequences in Part 2. Here’s what goes down, meaning SPOILERS ahead…

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 ending explained

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 ends with the students of Miyagi-Do traveling to Barcelona to compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

What they don’t realize is that throughout Part 1 of Season 6, John Kreese has been secretly training Cobra Kai students to compete in the same tournament. This means Daniel, Johnny, and the team are surprised to come face-to-face with their longtime enemy when they arrive in Spain.

Only six students are allowed to attend from each dojo, so competition is fierce for places on the Miyagi-Do squad throughout the first five episodes.

Troubled Tory is as desperate as everyone else to make the roster, but then tragedy strikes in the final episode, where she finds her mom dead on the floor of their home.

Rather than tell anyone about her loss, Tory bottles the pain, which turns into rage, that she channels during her final fight with Samantha.

Clearly not herself, Tory appears to be trying to kill her friend, at which point Daniel hears the sad news, and puts an end to the brawl.

Tory isn’t in the right frame of mind to compete at the tournament, so Hawk takes her place on the Miyagi team. And in the final scene of the final episode of Season 6, Part 1, the twist occurs.

The final member of the Cobra Kai crew to appear onscreen is… Tory, who has switched teams and joined the enemy. Setting up a huge confrontation with Samantha in Part 2, where the eyes of the world will be on the former friends.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 is now on Netflix, while here’s a list of the best new TV shows streaming this month as well as new movies streaming.