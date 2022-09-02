How many Cobra Kai Season 5 episodes are there? Netflix release schedule

How many Cobra Kai episodes are there in Season 5? Here’s your guide to what’s coming when The Karate Kid’s belated streaming sequel returns to Netflix next week.

Having launched on YouTube in 2018 before moving to Netflix in 2020, Cobra Kai is back in 2022. The show is now four seasons into the tale of what happened to enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

The last series ended with another All Valley; one which pitched the Cobra Kai Dojo against both Miyagi-Do Karate and Eagle Fang Karate. Which was followed by Terry Silver’s betrayal of John Kreese, the pony-tailed villain setting his old friend up for a crime he didn’t commit, thereby sending him to prison.

We’ll find out what happens next when the show returns for Season 5 next week.

How many Cobra Kai Season 5 episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in Season 5 of Cobra Kai.

As for the release schedule, all 10 episodes drop on Netflix on September 9 (depending on timezone).

We were granted early access to the first nine, and will be able to write about them when the embargo lifts on September 6.

Episode Titles:

Episode 1 – Long, Long Way From Home

Episode 2 – Molé

Episode 3 – Playing With Fire

Episode 4 – Downward Spiral

Episode 5 – Extreme Measures

Episode 6 – Ouroboros

Episode 7 – Bad Eggs

Episode 8 – Taikai

Episode 9 – Survivors

Episode 10 – ?????

We’ll update this article with the name of 10 once we get hold of that climactic episode.

What happens in Season 5 of Cobra Kai?

The official synopsis for Season 5 of Cobra Kai reads:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Thanks to trailers and early stills that have been released from the series, we also know that Mike Barnes – Daniel’s enemy in The Karate Kid III – returns, and you can read about “karate’s bad boy” here.