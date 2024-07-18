Cobra Kai features a mystery at the heart of Season 6 – namely, what’s in Mr. Miyagi’s secret box. Here are the details of those contents in full, including how they might play into the season climax in 2025.

Unlike previous seasons, this series of Cobra Kai is being split into three batches of five episodes each, with Part 2 dropping in November, and Part 3 arriving in early 2025, before the release of a new Karate Kid movie.

Meaning Part 1 is mainly concerned with set-ups that will pay-off in those future installments, most notably a mystery concerning a box that belonged to Daniel LaRusso’s late former mentor. SPOILERS ahead…

Mr. Miyagi’s box explained

During Episode 3 of Season 6, Daniel finds a trap-door in one of Mr. Miyagi’s rooms, underneath which there’s a box that contains secrets that suggest Miyagi previously committed a crime, and possibly changed his identity.

Here are the contents of Mr. Miyagi’s box:

Boxing gloves

Coin

Scrolls

Newspaper clipping

Passport

Address

Bandana

All of which are clues concerning the Miyagi mystery that grows throughout Part 1 of Season 6.

The newspaper clipping – from May 3, 1947 – is headlined ‘Police search for assailant.’ The accompanying article reads, “Police are searching for the culprit in a violent robbery and assault. Jim Watkins of Lodi was hospitalized after a severe beating and the theft of a valuable necklace. He identified his attacker as Keisuke Miyagi.”

Daniel’s former teacher was called Nariyoshi Miyagi, so Daniel immediately suggests that Keisuke is his brother. But then he finds a passport with Mr. Miyagi’s photo but a different name and birth date.

The boxing gloves also connect with the address, which is the location of an old boxing club. Daniel heads there to investigate, where he discovers that Mr. Miyagi was a silent partner in the business, causing Daniel to question why his friend never shared that information.

Miyagi’s connection to the Sekai Taikai Tournament in Cobra Kai

The bandana that Daniel finds in the box has little meaning, until he hears from the Sekai Taikai Tournament that his students will be competing in abroad.

The event’s insignia matches the crest on that Miyagi bandana, suggesting a connection, which has Daniel asking himself if Mr. Miyagi was behind the formation of the tournament.

That question comes at the end of Season 6 Part 1, meaning we’ll have to wait until Part 2 – and maybe even Part 3 – for the mystery to be solved. But at present, Daniel feels like he maybe never knew the real Mr. Miyagi.

