What is Citadel about? Prime Video spy series explained

Citadel, the Russo Brothers’ ultra-high-budget, glossy spy series, is here – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

While they got their start working on Community and Arrested Development, Joe and Anthony Russo rose to fame in the MCU. They kicked off their run with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, before directing two of the highest-grossing movies of all time: Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

In the years since, they’ve taken on loads of producing credits and directed two movies: Cherry, starring Tom Holland as a bank robber; and The Gray Man, a starry Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

Now they’re at the helm of Citadel, a “landmark, high-stakes drama” hoped to launch a global franchise that could last for years – so, here’s what you need to know.

What is Citadel about?

Citadel follows two spies whose memories were wiped after they both nearly died during a mission. A dangerous new threat emerges, hellbent on “establishing a new world order”, so they’re forced to remember their pasts and save the world.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

“Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Citadel cast: Who’s in it?

The Citadel cast includes:

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje

Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

In an interview with Filmhounds Magazine, Madden was asked what sets Citadel apart from other spy media. “For me, I think it’s about how we tell this story,” he said.

“And technically a lot of spy films are kind of less on the drama side and more on the big action side. Or we could do the other side with heavy drama and a little action. And what we tried to do was 100% of both. And I think that’s what we’ve achieved.”

Prime Video

Chopra Jonas also spoke to Looper about being a fan of the Russos, saying: “Joe and Anthony have built their universe through the Marvel of it all, but I’ve been a fan since Community.

“I think they’re amazing filmmakers [who] have the ability to be funny and cool and have bigger ideas with every step that they take, and I think that’s very inspiring.”

Is Citadel worth watching?

Citadel currently has a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score, indicating mixed reviews.

In a positive review, Empire Magazine wrote: “Not the world-changing mega-show Amazon might have wanted, but neither is it a total misfire. Imagine an action-packed Owen Wilson spy comedy without Owen Wilson (or excessive comedy) and you won’t be too far from the mark.”

However, The Wrap wrote: Citadel feels as if it’s trying to be too many things at once and unfortunately, creative differences, multiple reshoots, and post-production retooling of the plot may have watered it down more than initially intended.”

Citadel is streaming on Prime Video now. You can find out more about the show’s cast here.