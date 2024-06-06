Prime Video’s most-watched TV show of all time is a series you’ve never heard of

Think you know all the hit shows this year? Think again — Prime Video’s most-watched series of all time is one you’ve likely never heard of.

When it comes to original stories, new TV shows in 2024 have been absolute bangers. From the colossal success of Baby Reindeer on Netflix to the latest Star Wars show The Acolyte, we’ve been spoilt for choice.

However, Prime Video’s most-watched international original series ever might come as something of a surprise given that almost nobody is talking about it, with German language series Maxton Hall – The World Between Us smashing the record.

Based on the novel Save Me by Mona Kasten, Maxton Hall follows Ruby, who unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at the titular school. As a result, arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with her, and the drama ensues.

Released on May 9, 2024, the show became the streaming service‘s most-watched series in less than two days, claiming a spot in the top 10 chart and staying there.

“There are two points where Prime Video is peak: romantic shows and superhero shows,” one fan responded to the news on X/Twitter. A second weighed in, “Tbh… I’ve rewatched it 3 times and planning for more..like a lot more. Each time there’s something I missed in the previous rewatch so…”

A third agreed, “Deserved. Say no more. We cannot wait for Season 2.”

While some viewers have declared Maxton Hall as their next binge-worthy TV show, it probably doesn’t comes as a surprise that the series has already been renewed for more episodes. Thanks to Kasten’s second book, we already have an inkling of what might be to come.

“In the second book, it’s really dark for James. We’ve talked about his mom dying, and he’s really going through those dark places,” actor Damian Hardung told TV Insider. “As much as that is great stuff to reenact, I feel so much more fear than joy thinking about a second season to actually have to portray that because that would just entail so much pain to go through.

“I hope that the message of the show really holds up. When there’s love, there’s nothing in between that can stop them. They can overcome those obstacles that they have and the circumstances to actually be able to be together.”

Find more TV shows streaming this month, alongside new true crime and documentaries to check out.