China blocking Thor: Love and Thunder release over LGBTQ+ scenes

Chris Tilly . 47 minutes ago

China’s film regulators are yet to grant Thor: Love and Thunder a release, and the delay is thought to be due to depictions of LGBTQ+ characters in the superhero movie.

Although the censors in Beijing don’t comment on such decisions, China recently blocked the release of Lightyear thanks to a same-sex kiss, and Thor 4 is thought to be suffering a similar same fate.

It’s becoming a common occurrence for Marvel movies in the region, as the last seven MCU movies failed to make it into Chinese cinemas.

On some occasions, those films are thought to have been blocked because of comments made by cast or crew about the Chinese government. But politics aren’t the only reason films are being shut out.

Why has China blocked the release of Thor: Love and Thunder?

While Beijing hasn’t commented on the fate of Thor: Love and Thunder, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the issue stems from two characters.

The outlet states: “Thor 4 is similarly believed to be stuck in China’s censorship process because of some brief LGBTQ moments, including suggestions that the character Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) is bisexual and that the character Korg is gay.”

As with all those recent non-releases, the ban will seriously affect the film’s global box office, with Thor: Ragnarok pulling in $112m when it was released in China in 2017.

How is Thor: Love and Thunder doing at the box office?

That said, Love and Thunder is doing just fine elsewhere. The film achieved the biggest opening weekend for a Thor movie domestically, with $143 million. Only Doctor Strange has had a bigger first few days in 2022, thanks to its $187.4 million haul.

China aside, the film also did well overseas, raking in $159 million for a global total of $301 million.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now, and you can read our Thor 4 review here.